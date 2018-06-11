State unlikely to dismiss councillors during budget week

Will councillors pull their collective head from the guillotine and live to fight another election?

Will councillors pull their collective head from the guillotine and live to fight another election? David Nielsen

IT HAS been 18 days since the Ipswich City Council dumped its show-cause notice response on the desk of Stirling Hinchliffe's William St office.

As the sun rises each day councillors and the community has been asking itself, is today the day?

The feeling among councillors grows more positive the longer Mr Hinchliffe's decision drags out.

It is essential he carefully considers the information in front of him and makes a decision in the public interest - which he has pledged to do.

It is equally important that a decision is made promptly so the community can move on.

This week's state budget could throw a spanner.

The government will be reluctant to let an announcement about the sacking of Ipswich City Council dominate the news cycle during what is expected to be a fairly well-received first budget for Treasurer Jackie Trad.

If Mr Hinchliffe makes a decision to keep councillors, he could make the announcement without causing too big a distraction from the budget.

While the business and administrative cogs of the city still turn, there is a feeling we are in a holding pattern.

