'State Govt told us to': Council funding staff legal fees

AN IN-HOUSE legal assistance policy was created on a recommendation from the Ombudsman and the State Government, the council says.

Ipswich City Council approved the creation of its Legal Assistance policy in February 2017 to provide financial assistance to employees facing legal action.

A council spokesperson said the decision was made on a recommendation from the Ombudsman following the release of report on Redland City Council in January 2017.

The spokesperson also cited advice from the Department of Local Government.

"As a result of the increasing risk of potential legal action being taken or threatened against individual council members or employees, it may be appropriate for local governments to assist councillors and council employees by adopting a policy(s) to fund or partially fund the cost of providing legal representation in the appropriate circumstances," the Department's website states.

The QT has sought further clarification from the Department.

In June 2017 Redland City Council approved a legal assistance policy similar to the one in place at Ipswich City Council.

The Redland council policy sets out the same rules for approval to access to the funding as Ipswich City Council.

Under both policies, the CEO is charged with approving an application to access the funding and, in the instance the CEO applies for funding, that responsibility falls to the mayor.

Both policies include defamation action as an example where a council employee should be entitled to access to the funding.

Ipswich council declined to answer questions on who approved former CEO Jim Lindsay's access to the funding, as part of his defamation matters with Ipswich resident Gary Duffy.

But the spokesperson confirmed the approval was carried out "in accordance with council policy".

Ipswich council confirmed those accessing the funding stream now were a "combination of officers and councillors" but would not supply names.

"Council is not in a position to supply individual names of those employees and/or councillors currently receiving assistance as they may relate to ongoing CCC investigations," the spokesperson said.

The initial Crime and Corruption Commission investigation Operation Belcarra, examining conduct in the 2016 local government elections, did not include Redland City Council.