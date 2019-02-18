State title-winning captain backs Ipswich charity weekend

VIGORO: Ipswich captain Clare Gillett is among the first to praise her teammates at club or representative level.

However, she deserves credit for the way she's regained her best batting form in recent weeks.

Gillett again topscored for T.C United in their latest first-innings win over runaway Ipswich first division competition leaders Wildcats on Saturday.

The victory was crucial with T.C United battling with Sports for the second spot heading into next month's finals.

"It was a really positive win,'' Gillett said, pleased to take points off the competition pacesetters.

"We were one (player) short and were still able to get on top of them, which was a big confidence boost for our team, especially leading into finals.

"It was a credit to the girls especially over a quality side like the Wildcats because they are having a really good season.''

Gillett's 43 runs opening the innings was valuable in helping her team score 96 before restricting Wildcats to 75.

The consistent performer led the Ipswich Senior 1 team to another Queensland title success at the recent rain-affected tournament in Cairns.

"Just before I went away I started to feel good,'' she said.

"Then going away, it definitely helped me regain my confidence a lot more, especially batting in those conditions, because it was incredibly wet. So to make runs in that, you believe in yourself a lot more.

"It was an unusual carnival and testing carnival.''

Ipswich scored wins over Fassifern, Cairns Gold and Cairns Blue, with Gillett winning trophies as player of the tournament and for batting aggregate, batting average and highest individual score.

She topscored with 44 against Fassifern and was 42 not out against Cairns Gold.

Ipswich teammates Megan Packer (bowling aggregate) and Karen Devin (wicketkeeping dismissals) also collected trophies.

Ipswich's Veterans team joined the Seniors in being crowned state champions.

Trophy winners were Nikki McDonald (batting aggregate and highest individual score), Amanda Wraight (batting average), Tania Whyatt (best bowling in an innings), Rebecca Baartz (bowling average and fielders catches), and Simone Harding (wicketkeeper dismis-sals and sportsmanship award).

In Saturday's first division round, Sports maintained a two-point lead over third-placed T.C United by beating Occasionals by three runs on the first innings.

Before the duel for second place resumes, the Ipswich Vigoro Association is hosting its annual Pink Stumps day on Saturday, supporting the McGrath Foundation.

More than $4200 was raised last year.

Thirteen teams have already registered for the round robin mini-game competition at the East Ipswich fields.

This year, the junior players will be involved in a special day of their own on Sunday, supporting Heartkids.

Heartkids Ipswich ambassador Kelly Verrall is a long-term member of the local association.

All proceeds from both days will go to the respective charities.

The Pink Stumps and Heartkids gala days will both run from 9.30am until 3pm.

"It's a great day and Ipswich Vigoro do an excellent job of hosting it,'' Gillett said, happy to see Ipswich and visiting teams from Fassifern involved.

"Each year it seems to get stronger and stronger, which is really great because people come down and try it out and see how much fun it is and for a good cause.''

State of play

1st Division: T.C. United defeated Wildcats by 21 runs on 1st innings; Sports defeated Occasionals by three runs on 1st innings.

Latest 1st Division points: Wildcats 53, Sports 37, T.C. United 35, Occasionals 16.