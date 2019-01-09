State sues truck firm over highway ‘bomb’

The scene of the Charleville truck explosion in 2014. The blast measured 2.1 on the Richter scale.

THE owner of a road train involved in a fiery crash that triggered the largest explosion in Australian transportation history has been slapped with claims it pay the $11.8 million repair bill for damage to the road and railway.

The Courier Mail reported today that the state's Department of Transport and Main Roads and Queensland Rail have sued Kalari Pty Ltd, the Melbourne-based trucking company that owned the prime mover that exploded after crashing while hauling two semi-trailers and a dolly trailer filled with 53 tonnes of dangerous ammonium nitrate near Charleville on September 5, 2014.

The explosive ammonium nitrate was on its way to a mine in South Australia, where it was to be used to make bulk explosives.

In its Supreme Court claim, the main road department alleges the truck, driven by Tony Eden, caused $7.9 million in damage when it hit a guard rail on an approach to a bridge on the Mitchell Highway between Charleville and Cunnamulla, rolled on its side and exploded at about 9pm.