Subscribe
Wildcats and Pandas battle it out in last year’s Ipswich Netball Association preliminary finals.
Sport

State sporting authority welcomes ‘critical’ support package

Tom Bushnell
, tom.bushnell@qt.com.au
24th May 2020 5:11 PM
Netball Queensland has welcomed the State Government's announcement of its COVID SAFE Return to Play recovery assistance package.

Netball Queensland chief executive Catherine Clark said Saturday netball was a way of life for thousands of members of the 'netball family' and the special funding would be critical to any return to play.

"We have all felt the financial strain of COVID-19 and people are also feeling the impacts of social isolation and a big disruption to the way we connect with our families, friends and communities," she said.

"I believe sport will play a crucial role in the spiritual recovery from this pandemic and the assistance provided by the Return to Play package will help boost physical and mental wellness, as well as restore connection and cohesion for community wellness. Netball will look different when we return, whether it's the sanitisation of netballs, strict hygiene protocols for participants or the monitoring of numbers at each venue. It's going to take careful planning so it's great to see this package announced to help our community deal with the extra costs involved in the necessary steps to keep our community safe. The health and wellbeing of our netball family, and the community more broadly, will remain our first priority when we resume. We will review the package in more detail once we receive the information and include this in our Return to Play guidelines to Netball Queensland members."

For more info on the assistance package visit www.covid19.qld.gov.au/returntoplay

Ipswich Queensland Times

