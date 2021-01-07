State school celebrates milestone 150-year anniversary

AN Ipswich primary school has welcomed a milestone achievement amid a year of uncertainty.

Despite the year that was, it appears not even a global pandemic could hinder Goodna State School’s ability to mark its 150th year in operation.

The institution first opened its doors in 1870; Miss Augusta Draper the first to teach a small class from the confines of a private property.

Since then, the school community has grown considerably to include in excess of 700 students and more than 100 faculty members.

Principal Nathan Eiby said the school’s longstanding success had not occurred either by chance or overnight.

Goodna State School principal Nathan Eiby with school mascots, superheroes Chadwich Respectful and Lara Learner and students. Pic: Ipswich First

“School life at Goodna has evolved from sitting in rows, dealing with the slate, the chalkboard and reciting our times-tables, to learning encounters using the latest technology, in dynamic learning spaces and critically looking at our world,” he said.

While initial celebrations were postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions, a dinner was recently held in which staff and students – both past and present – reunited.

A 150-year anniversary magazine was also created in honour of the event.

The most poignant of commemorations, however, was the unearthing of a time capsule buried in 1995 – marking its 125-year anniversary.

Inside were items such as the certificates, newspaper clippings, drawings, and old uniforms.

While 2020 proved an interesting year for the Education sector, Mr Eiby said both students and educators had adapted well to at-home learning.

The smiley faces of Goodna State School students.

“To challenge and prepare students for future success, we depend on a passionate and dedicated staff who connect with students both as teachers and as their life mentors,” he said.

“As a community, I wish for us to remain determined to produce the future generations of Goodna heroes, young people who aspire to be lifelong adult learners and leaders in our community.”

He extended his gratitude to the Goodna community for their ongoing support.

Division 2 Councillor Nicole Jonic shared similar sentiments, saying the wider community displayed a strong connection with the school.

“Goodna is continuing to grow and has a strong economic activity centre,” Cr Jonic said.

“The school has taken the long history it shares with the region and built upon that to deliver first-class pedagogical curriculum and an extensive variety of cultural support to its students.”