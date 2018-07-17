State reveals 'final and conclusive' council dismissal law

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the Bill was in response to an unprecedented integrity crisis in Ipswich.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the Bill was in response to an unprecedented integrity crisis in Ipswich. Cordell Richardson

A "FINAL and conclusive" draft Bill to dismiss Ipswich City Council has started the parliamentary process.

The Local Government (Dissolution of Ipswich City Council) Bill 2018 has been referred to the Economics and Governance Committee.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the Bill was in response to an unprecedented integrity crisis in Ipswich.

"This draft Bill will be scrutinised by the multi-party Economics and Governance Committee ahead of its introduction in State Parliament," he said.

The Bill is final and "can not be challenged, appealed against, reviewed, quashed, set aside or called into question in another way".

"Residents and businesses are crying out for certainty - they want this situation resolved... without an never-ending legal circus," he said.

"It's become clear in recent days that there's a groundswell of local opinion in support of dismissing council and appointing an administrator.

"The administrator will be supported by governance experts, who will help to create stronger standards."

The Act will expire on June 30, 2020.