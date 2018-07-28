Menu
Cordell Richardson
State responds to Tully's call for dismissal compensation

Hayden Johnson
by
28th Jul 2018 5:00 AM
RATEPAYERS will not foot the bill to give compensation or severance pay to dismissed councillors, the Department of Local Government has revealed.

Councillors will be removed from their positions via special legislation in parliament on August 21.

The Department of Local Government confirmed there is no provision for councillors to access compensation when they are dismissed in mid-August.

This week Division 2 Councillor Paul Tully said compensation should be paid to councillors, which he said "would go a long way in portraying the government as acting fairly and honourably".

"My suggestion is that all affected councillors be statutorily provided with either two weeks' pay for each continuous completed year of service to local government or be paid out in full until the normal conclusion of their current term of office in March 2020," he said.

"This would genuinely appease many in the community who are shocked and dismayed at the proposed unilateral sacking of their councillors."

If Cr Tully's wish of two weeks' continuous pay was granted, he would be set for a gross payout of about $179,853.

    Local Partners