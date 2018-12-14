State responds to incinerator concerns of 4000 petitioners

$400 million waste energy plant renders for the landfill site in the old swanbank power precinct

"STRINGENT environmental standards” will be met before a waste-to-energy plant is built in Ipswich, the State Government has said.

The declaration comes after a petition with more than 4000 signatures opposing an incinerator was presented to the State Government in November.

State Development Minister Cameron has responded to the petition, assuring residents any development will meet strict conditions.

Remondis has flagged an intention to coordinate with the state to build a $400m waste-to-energy plant at Swanbank.

"I understand the petitioners are concerned about waste incinerators within Queensland and in particular, about a proposal within the Ipswich City Council local government area,” Mr Dick wrote.

"Any proposal would require community consultation and would need to meet stringent environmental standards.

"This would involve any operator demonstrating that their facility would not create the adverse impacts raised by the petitioners.”

Mr Dick said the government was committed to initiatives to divert waste from landfill and revolutionise the state's recycling, resource recovery and biofuels industries.

He said it was up to the council to determine where the facility could be located.

"I can confirm that through a local planning scheme, local governments make provisions for where waste facilities may be appropriately located,” he said.

Mr Dick cited Queensland's waste levy as a strategy helping to set a direction for waste management, reduce landfill and improve environmental conditions.

"It is important to note that incinerating waste alone is inconsistent with this program and any proposal would only be considered where it reduces waste and provides a benefit, such as generating energy from waste to create electricity,” he said.