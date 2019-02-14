State responds to elders' call to purchase old mission site

Frasers Property Australia has released a masterplan for its 925-home Deebing Creek development.

THE state government's refusal to purchase sacred land destined to become a housing estate has dashed the hopes of Indigenous people fighting to preserve the site.

About one dozen Indigenous people are camping at the Deebing Creek Mission Site in a last-ditch attempt to protect surrounding land from becoming a housing estate.

They have repeatedly called on the state to step up and purchase the land from Frasers Property; a request denied by the government.

The QT understands the state, through Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard, is working on a resolution to the ongoing stand-off between Frasers Property and Indigenous elders.

"It is imperative that we acknowledge and recognise the trauma and abuse Aboriginal people endured on missions like the Deebing Creek Mission," Ms Howard said.

"It is a very shameful part of our history and a very painful one for Indigenous people."

Deebing Creek Mission was sold by the state government in the 1980s.

The state, through the Department of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships, owns the Deebing Creek cemetery site.

Frasers Property plans to turn the surrounding bushland into a 925-home estate and create parkland on the old mission site.

Work on stage one, to the north of the mission, was expected to start this month.

Frasers Property hopes to continue negotiations with Indigenous people camped at the mission site.

Elder Wade Thompson believes the development of the Deebing Creek area will leave nothing to the descendants of Ipswich's Aboriginal culture.