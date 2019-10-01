State reps chosen at successful Ipswich tournament

An Ipswich Blaze netballer works hard in defence against Thunder at the INFQ Junior State Championships at the Ipswich Indoor Sports Centre.

An Ipswich Blaze netballer works hard in defence against Thunder at the INFQ Junior State Championships at the Ipswich Indoor Sports Centre. Rob Williams

AMONG 80 highly competitive indoor netball teams, the Ipswich Assassins finished runners-up at the latest Ipswich-hosted Junior State Championships.

The Assassins qualified for Sunday's 14 years final after a terrific tournament over four days at the Ipswich Indoor Sports Centre.

The Assassins were one of 13 sides representing Ipswich clubs in the various grades.

It was the 10th year Ipswich staged the highly regarded tournament, featuring teams from around the state in 12 years, 14 years and 16 and under years mixed competition.

Goodna Gems take on the Teal Mai Stylez in the 16's division at the 2019 INFQ Junior State Championships played at the Ipswich Indoor Sports Centre. Rob Williams

A number of regional players and coaches were selected from the tournament to represent Queensland at the junior national titles in Toowoomba at the end of November.

They include Leah Ala-Outinen (14 years Fever head coach) and manager Kellie Moran.

Ipswich players chosen in the state 14 years side were Kirsten Lupe-Tanielu, Aldora Tuilaepa, Lainey Johnston, Taylor Jackson, Molly Green. Shemiah-Lee Raeli is a training partner.

An Ipswich Blaze player plans her next move at the Junior State Championships. Rob Williams

Lily Eurera is the 16 mixed Flames coach. She'll be joined by Ipswich teenage player Mania Eastwell.

Jason Coles was selected as 16 years mixed coach of the Wildfire team. Fiona Riley is his manager.

Netballer Braith Johnston was named in the 16 years combination.

A touring Australian side will be selected after the week-long junior nationals in Toowoomba next month.