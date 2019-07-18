State provides $2.8m to help 465 Ipswich people find a job

COURSE: Jim Madden with Tivoli Social Enterprises director Fred Muys, project manager Donna Isaacs and graduates of the Skilling Queenslanders for Work program at the Tivoli Drive-In.

COURSE: Jim Madden with Tivoli Social Enterprises director Fred Muys, project manager Donna Isaacs and graduates of the Skilling Queenslanders for Work program at the Tivoli Drive-In. Contributed

IPSWICH residents will be able to join new jobs and training projects in the community as part of the latest round of the Skilling Queenslanders for Work program.

The State Government has allocated $2.8million to 12 Ipswich organisations to assist 545 job-seekers gain valuable skills for a pathway to employment.

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard said she knew some people were struggling to find the right opportunity.

"These projects will connect people looking for a job with the training and support they need to get a work and build a career," she said.

"Skilling Queenslanders for Work projects also support a number of social enterprises that bring specialist support and employment opportunities for people who can face disadvantages when applying for work."

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden said 73 per cent of program participants find work, take on further training or return to school about 12 months after exiting a Skilling Queenslanders for Work project.

"This shows that our strategy to boost jobs and provide more training opportunities is working and it's wonderful to see local organisation and providers also benefiting for our investment," he said.

Member for Jordan Charis Mullen said up to 140 locals would participate in targeted skills and training under the Skilling Queenslanders for Work program.

IPSWICH ELECTORATE:

- Challenge Employment & Training - Support 48 disadvantaged jobseekers, including women, people from a cultural and linguistic diverse background and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders gain a Certificate III under the Pathways to Individual Support - Ipswich and Inala project.

-Liworaji Aboriginal Corporation - Assist 45 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women returning to the workforce to gain a Certificate II in Community Services to enable them gain entry level employment in the community services sector.under the Liworaji Skilling Women Project.

-Queensland Police-Citizens Youth Welfare Association - Assist 30 disadvantaged women who face barriers to employment undertake training to gain Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care, including work experience with PCYC's School Aged Care Program under the Community Work Skills 2019 - Ipswich PCYC project.

-The Busy Group - Assisting 72 young people aged 15-19 and 15-24 years including young people with disability enhance their job readiness under the BUSY Getting Ready for Work project.

-Yourtown - Employing 16 disadvantaged jobseekers as Work Skills Trainees for 21 weeks with a particular focus on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people aged 15-24 years to undertake landscaping outdoor spaces at Goodna based indigenous community organisation Kummura Association Inc and Hymba Yumba Indigenous Independent School under the yourtown Work Skills Traineeship

-Conservation and Landcare project. Supporting 144 young disadvantaged jobseekers aged 15-19 years develop skills to complete Certificate II in Skills for Work and Vocational Pathways, building entry level skills focussed on Construction and Hospitality under the yourtown Get Set for Work Ipswich, Inala and Sunnybank project.

IPSWICH WEST ELECTORATE:

- Energy Skills Queensland - Support 24 disadvantaged jobseekers, including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Inlander people, mature-aged and young people 15 - 24 years gain skills and experience in rail infrastructure construction and maintenance work along the Queensland Pioneer Steam Railway tracks while undertaking a Certificate II in Rail Infrastructure under the Career Start Rail Skills Ipswich project.

-Leichhardt Community Group - Support 40 disadvantaged young people prepare for employment, transition into further education, or return to school under the Crossing the Bridge project.

-Rosewood And District Support Centre - Employing 10 disadvantaged jobseekers and under-utilised workers for 23 weeks as Work Skills Trainees to undertake facility upgrades at the Rosewood Community Hub and complete a Certificate I in Construction under the A Place to Connect project.

-Tivoli Social Enterprises - Employ 24 disadvantaged job seekers for 20 weeks as Work Skills Trainees to develop skills for ongoing employment in the hospitality industry under the Tivoli Drive In Community Kitchen & Cafe 2020 Project.

JORDAN ELECTORATE:

- The Busy Group - Supporting around 12 disadvantaged jobseekers, including young people and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander youth gain a Certificate II in Hospitality to enable them obtain entry level employment in the local hospitality sector.