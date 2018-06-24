State of Origin survival guide

ORIGIN is upon us and the Blues have a chance to seal a rare series victory in Sydney.

Nick Walshaw runs the rule over the weird and wonderful of Game II on Sunday night.

James Tedesco runs away in Game I. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

A is for Ad-Lib

Or Freddyball. A unique approach to Origin that has NSW wanting to score more points than Queensland, instead of trying to keep them to fewer.

BLUiE the robot helping announce the NSW team.

B is for BLUiE

Rugby league wastes money? No way. I mean, for how long now have Blues fans wanted greater access to Origin camps via a 65cm robot boasting VR technology, a 360-degree camera and all the personality of Dexter from Perfect Match?

Touch judge tries to stop Jamie Goddard and Andrew Johns from fighting during brawl in game 3 of 1997.

C is for Cattledog

Or it was. Until the NRL neutered him. Meaning the best you can hope for now is a Downward Facing Dog in Blues yoga class.

Josh Addo-Carr has serious wheels. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

D is for Daylight

What separates Josh Addo-Carr from most other men. Truly, the Blues winger disappears quicker than Chumbawambah after Tubthumping.

The thrill of Origin.

E is for Earthing

A mystical connection where electrons pass up from the earth and into your body. In Queensland, more commonly known as barefoot and pregnant.

Queenslanders froth their XXXX.

F is for Fourex

Drink one and you'll understand why Queenslanders prefer to hurl them.

Johnathan Thurston of the Maroons celebrates after kicking the winning conversion during game two in 2017. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

G is for Groundhog Day

Dunno about you, but we can't help feeling like we've been here before. NSW up one-zip. TAB favourites. Headed to Homebush with one hand on that Origin shield. What could go wrong ...

H is for Hip Flask

Expect to see plenty of these smuggled into ANZ Stadium. That way, the more you drink the more you save.

Kevin Walters at training. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

I is for Ipswich

Home to Queensland coach Kevvie Walters ... and the largest collection of women in their thirties called 'nan'.

James Maloney is a genuine larrikin. (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy)

J is for Jimmy

As in Maloney. The larrikin playmaker taking such a mature approach to this series, Blues medical staff say Nathan Cleary has only bled from one ear this week.

Get used to this kid. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

K is for Kalyn Ponga

The rising Newcastle star whose Origin eligibility check went: Son of a Maori father. Queensland. Born in Western Australia. Queensland. Schoolboy prodigy in Palmerston North, New Zealand ... yep, Queensland.

L is for Legendary Names

And in Origin, the greatest need only one. Think Artie, Alfie, Bert, Blocker, Benny, King, Joey, Choppy, Fatty, Locky, Sterlo, Lozza, Mal, MG ... and Grasshopper.

Matt Prior is a new face on the block. Picture: Brett Costello

M is for Matt Prior

Whose selection represents only a slight shift from previous NSW teams, who were known for carrying several priors.

Imagine if we fought harder to keep him in blue. Pic: Campbell Scott.

N is for No

What, on reflection, we should've said all those years ago when Greg Inglis first inquired about playing for Queensland.

Andrew Johns battered and bruised following Game 3 of 1997.

O is for 008

Adding Andrew Johns to the Blues brains trust was a masterstroke. Playing him at hooker in '97, not so much.

Will Chambers (see below). (AAP Image/Joe Castro)

P is for Punish

See also, Will Chambers.

The pioneer of the famous Queensland war cry.

Q is for (if) Queeeeenslandah (nf)

A warcry that when screamed through enough missing teeth, actually produces a whistle.

Ray Warren is rugby league royalty. Picture: Gregg Porteous

R is for Rabs

And hearing him call Origin, it's like listening to rain on a tin roof.

Brad Fittler is unique in many different ways. (AAP Image/David Moir)

S is for Spaceman

And sideline eye. And Supercoach. Could Bradley Scott Fittler really be all three?

Chopping the knot earned Jack De Belin an Origin debut.

T is for Topknot

And not until Jack De Belin got rid of his, kids, did he make the NSW Origin side.

Dylan Napa spends time in the Active Cryo machine. Pic: Adam Head

U is for Underdog

Aka Queensland. Which is fair enough given they only have five incumbent Kangaroos. That, and Greg Inglis, Kalyn Ponga, Ben Hunt and Dylan Napa. Eleven of the past 12 Origin series, too. Yep, easybeats.

Paul Gallen and Nate Myles having a crack at each other. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

V is for Violent All-In Brawl

C'mon fellas, it's not like the referee can send everyone to the sin bin, right?

Speaking of having a crack.

W is for Wati Holmwood

No, he wouldn't, would he ...

Greg Alexander during a New South Wales Blues training session. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

X is for X-Rated

Where things go when you try to Google video of Blues advisor Brandy Alexander.

Ben Hunt going for a pedal. (AAP Image/Darren England)

Y is for Why

Like why should you never swerve toward a Queenslander on his bike? Easy. It could be your bike.

Sigh.

Z is for ZZZZZZ

Our reaction when Queensland fans eventually start blaming this series loss on the absence of Cameron Smith. And Johnathan Thurston. And Cooper Cronk. And Darius Boyd. And Matt Scott. And Darren Lockyer. And Greg Conescu. And Wally Fullerton-Smith. And ... zzzzz.

