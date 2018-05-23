State of Origin: Ipswich players in the mix

STATE OF ORIGIN: Brothers star Ali Brigginshaw representing QLD in the 2017 Interstate Challenge.

STATE of Origin selection will be on the mind of eight Brothers Ipswich players when they take the field at Southport for the Women's National Championships on June 1.

Australian Jillaroos stars Kody House and Brittany Breayley were on Saturday named to represent Queensland Country at the three-day competition on the Gold Coast, two weeks after six of their teammates were selected for Queensland City.

House (Gladstone) and Breayley (Mackay) represented Central Crows and Northern Marlins respectively at the Queensland Country trials at Mackay's BB Print Stadium.

They will line up against Brothers teammates Ali Brigginshaw, Maitua Feterika, Amelia Kuk, Courtney Robinson, Canecia Sims and Lucy Takapo, who will swap the blue and white of Brothers for Queensland City colours.

The Queensland City and Country sides will compete against NSW City, NSW Country, Combined Affiliate States and the Australian Defence Force for National Championship honours.

The National Championships will run in conjunction with the QRL's State Men and Women's Carnival.

Brothers fullback Jessica Carey will represent SEQ against Central and Northern representative sides.

That gives Brothers a total of nine players competing at Owen Park, Southport between June 1-3.

Only Burleigh Bears (12) will boast more.

Whilst a national championship is nice, the real prize in the back of every player's mind will be selection to their respective state sides for the one-off State of Origin clash at North Sydney Oval on June 22.

Previously labelled an 'Interstate Challenge', the clash between Queensland and NSW women's sides has now been afforded State of Origin billing.

Earlier Interstate Challenge fixtures were held at suburban fields.

This year the Women's Origin will be held under lights, and before a live broadcast audience at North Sydney Oval.

Queensland City: Ali Brigginshaw, Maitua Feterika, Amelia Kuk, Courtney Robinson, Canecia (CJ) Sims, Lucy Takapo

Queensland Country: Kody House, Brittany Breayley

SEQ Women: Jessica Carey