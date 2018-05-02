State MP considers run for mayor, declares 'tyranny' over

Jo-Ann Miller said she took no joy from the dismissal of the Ipswich City Council, but acknowledged the feeling of vindication.

THE state MP who first raised concerns about the Ipswich City Council more than one decade ago could run for the city's top job at the next election.

"The tyranny no longer rules in Ipswich," she said.

Administrators are likely to be appointed and they will be in control of the council until elections for 10 divisions and one mayor are held in 2020.

With a clean slate ahead, Ms Miller has not ruled out standing for the top job.

"I'll talk to my community," she said.

"My passion is for the state parliament."

The Bundamba MP said it was "too early" to decide whether she would stand and cited the large task ahead of administrators.

"Administrators need to work out who are the goodies and who are the baddies," Ms Miller said of the council.

"We've just got to take it day by day."

Last year Ms Miller drew comparisons between Annastacia Palaszczuk's government and the Bjelke-Petersen era.

Ms Miller said she raised issues about the Ipswich City Council with Ms Palaszczuk and Deputy Premier Jackie Trad.

"This has been going on for so long," Ms Miller said today.

"Successive Labor Governments did not take any notice of what I was saying."

She said an administrator could take "several years to clean it up and clean it out".

Ms Miller wanted to see consideration given to an ethical standards unit being established within the council and a forensic audit of its books.

She said an environment needed to be created where employees felt confident and empowered to report suspected corruption or misconduct.