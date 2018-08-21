Menu
Governor Paul de Jersey.
Governor Paul de Jersey. Matthew Purcell
Council News

State moves to pass Bill for sacking

Hayden Johnson
by
21st Aug 2018 12:09 AM
COUNCILLORS are getting affairs in order and will watch today as the State Government takes the final step towards their dismissal.

The government's Dissolution of Ipswich City Council Bill will be introduced into parliament today and is expected to pass quickly.

How long before the Bill is passed depends on how many people speak about the proposed legislation.

It is expected Ipswich's four Labor MPs, Jennifer Howard, Jim Madden, Charis Mullen and Jo-Ann Miller, will speak about the dismissal.

Once the Bill passes parliament it will be sent to Governor Paul de Jersey for Royal Assent.

When Mr de Jersey signs the Bill it will become law and councillors will be no more.

When the Bill is given Royal Assent councillors will be forced to hand back their council-issued mobile phones, computers and cars.

An administrator will then be appointed by the State Government.

Rumours have been swirling inside Ipswich City Council that the administrator will be former acting CEO Gary Kellar.

Mr Kellar undertook the council's governance review last year, but has told the QT he has held "no discussions" with the State Government.

Ipswich Queensland Times

