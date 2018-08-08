State moves to shut down Lockyer Valley labour hire company

A LOCKYER Valley labour hire company has become the first in the state to have its licence cancelled under new mandatory labour hire licensing laws.

RJP Contracting Services' licence was cancelled following a combined investigation involving Labour Hire Licensing Compliance Unit in consultation with the Fair Work Ombudsman, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Australian Border Force.

Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace said the company lost its license for providing false information in its application to the Labour Hire Licensing Compliance Unit.

"Labour hire providers should be aware that if you do the wrong thing, you'll be found out and you'll be dealt with accordingly," Ms Grace said.

"The licensee was found to have provided false information about the supply of visa workers on their application and had also breached the Fair Work Act 2009.

"This action means the company is no longer allowed to provide labour hire services in Queensland, but they do have 28 days to request a review of the decision.

"We make no apologies for taking a tough stance against dodgy operators or unlicensed operators, who don't do the right thing by their workers.

"Farmers in the Lockyer Valley region should be aware that they can no longer engage RJP to provide workers for their farms."

Ms Grace said the Queensland Government was the first jurisdiction in Australia to have introduced mandatory labour hire licensing laws.

"As at 25 July 2018, a total of 2,889 labour hire provider licence applications have been received, with 1,912 already fully vetted and approved," she said.

"This exceeds our original estimates and shows that labour hire providers are fully aware of their legal obligations to be licensed and are ready to get on with business."

For information on the Queensland Government's labour hire licensing scheme or to check if a labour hire provider is licensed, visit the website at www.labour hire.qld.gov.au.