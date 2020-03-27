State moves ahead with $25 million hospital ward

An artist's impression of the new ward to be built at Ipswich Hospital, with construction starting mid-2020.

THE STATE Government’s $25 million plans for Ipswich Hospital are moving ahead, with this week’s announcement that work will start mid-year on a new 26-bed ward.

Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard said the new ward would help meet demand in Ipswich and West Moreton, which is the state’s fastest-growing hospital region.

Ms Howard said it was the hospital’s first new ward in six years and was part of the overall $146.3 million first stage expansion and refurbishment of the hospital.

Along with the planned 50-bed mental health unit, the project will support about 100 construction jobs.

“It will help meet a rapid growth in demand and will mean more patients from the region can be treated closer to home,” she said.

“I am also pleased to announce, that West Moreton Hospital and Health Service has received funding of $2 million and approval to commence the preliminary business case for the second stage of the Ipswich Hospital expansion and refurbishment in accordance with their Master Plan.”

Health Minister Steven Miles said the new ward, 6D, would be built at the Ipswich Hospital Ward Block, and would include a patient transit lounge.

West Moreton Health Board Chair Michael Willis said negotiations with Ipswich City Council on the purchase of land and buildings close to Ipswich Hospital were progressing well.

“We look forward to continuing, constructive talks with the new council as we anticipate and prepare for future local health care needs,” Mr Willis said.

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden said construction work will start mid-2020 and doors will be opened in time for next year’s flu season.