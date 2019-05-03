Menu
Rosewood's David Pahlke. Cordell Richardson
Council News

State 'isn't in line' with Logan sack says former councillor

3rd May 2019 7:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IPSWICH councillors should have been allowed to stay on and help the administrator just as four Logan pollies have been able to do.

That's the view of former Rosewood councillor David Pahlke, who was one of 11 in Ipswich dismissed by the State Government in August.

Seven of Logan's 11 councillors have been suspended facing Crime and Corruption Commission charges.

All deny wrongdoing.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe sacked the council and agreed to appoint the remaining four councillors, who are not facing charges, to the interim management committee.

Mr Pahlke said a similar situation should have happened in Ipswich.

"You've got ten councillors in Ipswich who haven't been charged with anything,” he said.

"Right from the start I've said keep the councillors and bring the administrators in.

"What should have happened is exactly what is happening in Logan now... this is not consistent.”

Mr Hinchliffe has previously said Logan City Council did not have the deep-rooted, cultural problems Ipswich City Council did.

- Hayden Johnson

