27°
News

State investigating Swanbank rubbish fire

Emma Clarke
by

A LARGE rubbish fire that took hold of green waste at Swanbank on Monday is being investigated to make sure control measures were in place.

Department of Environment and Heritage Protection (EHP) officers went to the Bogside Mining Industries site on Tuesday after fire took hold of a "football field" size 4m high pile of green waste.

A Department of Environment and Heritage Protection spokesperson said EHP was investigating the incident to ensure appropriate control measures were employed to ensure the risk of environmental harm was minimised.

"EHP will take strong and appropriate enforcement actions if any non-compliances are identified," the spokesperson said.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services expected the fire to continue to burn for some days.

The 70m x 25m area caught alight on Monday night and while it continued to produce smoke it was not believed to be toxic.

A dozer was called in to clear a break around the fire and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services backburned the area for close to two hours.

Topics:  dehp dump fire qfes swanbank

Ipswich Queensland Times
Suspended Ipswich CEO hit with further CCC charge

Suspended Ipswich CEO hit with further CCC charge

It comes just two weeks after he was charged with official corruption.

Houses of Ipswich: Ballachulish

Houses of Ipswich - Ballachulish on Blackstone Road, Newtown.

Celebrating the city's heritage homes

'Free yoga, food and face painting': Popular studio turns one

Revive Yoga and Wellness Centre celebrated its one year anniversary over the weekend.

"It's a dream to be able to teach others the ancient Indian practice"

Ipswich man identified as victim of fatal truck crash

Emergency crews responded to a fatal truck crash on Atkinson Dam Rd today.

Police say his truck rolled and hit a number of trees

Local Partners