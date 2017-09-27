State investigating Swanbank rubbish fire

A LARGE rubbish fire that took hold of green waste at Swanbank on Monday is being investigated to make sure control measures were in place.

Department of Environment and Heritage Protection (EHP) officers went to the Bogside Mining Industries site on Tuesday after fire took hold of a "football field" size 4m high pile of green waste.

A Department of Environment and Heritage Protection spokesperson said EHP was investigating the incident to ensure appropriate control measures were employed to ensure the risk of environmental harm was minimised.

"EHP will take strong and appropriate enforcement actions if any non-compliances are identified," the spokesperson said.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services expected the fire to continue to burn for some days.

The 70m x 25m area caught alight on Monday night and while it continued to produce smoke it was not believed to be toxic.

A dozer was called in to clear a break around the fire and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services backburned the area for close to two hours.