State Govt to spend $1M on free kids' flu vaccines

IPSWICH children are now eligible for a free flu vaccine.

After the worst flu season in recent years, the Queensland Government has announced up to 300,000 children across Queensland would be eligible for a free flu vaccination next year.

The free offer, worth $1 million, extends to children under five-years-old.

Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard said the decision to offer the vaccine for free was made after this year's spike in flu cases in which 500 children were admitted to hospital with the flu.

"The free vaccine will be available through general practices and other childhood immunisation providers," Ms Howard said.

"I would ask every parent in Ipswich who has a child who will be under five to make a note in their calendar to access this free vaccine for their child next year ahead of the 2018 flu season."

Ms Howard said a childhood immunisation awareness campaign next year would provide parents and carers with details about recommended vaccinations for children aged under five, including the free influenza vaccine program.

Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Cameron Dick said influenza caused the most hospital admissions of children under five years.

"Children in this age group have some of the highest rates of influenza and associated complications, and this year has been no different," Mr Dick said.

"So far this year more than 500 children aged under five admitted to public hospitals have tested positive for influenza."

The risks of serious complications for kids who contract the flu are high.

Queensland will also push for inclusion of the free flu vaccine for children under five years on the national immunisation program.

Speaking after the Queensland Influenza Summit in Brisbane, Mr Dick said the State Government was exploring ways to better safeguard communities from serious flu outbreaks.

"More than 52,000 lab-confirmed cases of influenza have been recorded so far this year, and more than 5600 patients admitted to hospital have tested positive to influenza," Minister Dick said.

"Unfortunately influenza cannot be eradicated so we need to continue finding ways of protecting the community from this debilitating virus."

The flu summit brought together health experts, including representatives of the World Health Organisation and other leading institutes, to develop strategies for managing future flu seasons.

For information on the free vaccine program for children aged under five years, visit the Queensland Health website - health.qld.gov.au