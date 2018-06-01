Menu
Division 10 Councillor David Pahkle has called on the State Government to reveal whether the facility, similar to that at Wulkuraka, will be built.
State Government reveals plans for town's new train facility

Hayden Johnson
1st Jun 2018 11:21 AM
LAND has been earmarked for a train storage facility at Rosewood despite a councillor calling for a halt to the project until the community was consulted.

Since 2013 land off Railway St has been touted by the State Government as a future rail facility.

Progress had stalled until the QT lodged questions with Queensland Rail this week.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey then wrote to Division 10 Councillor David Pahkle, advising land would be gazetted and offering him a briefing on the matter.

Cr Pahlke called on the state to halt the project until his community could be consulted.

A Transport and Main Roads spokeswoman said the site would facilitate future growth in the rail network. 　　

"An increase in stabling facilities is needed to meet future service levels as our network grows," he said.

"The Rosewood site at the end of the Ipswich/Rosewood line is a potential opportunity to meet future stabling needs if required and will be protected.

"This will be achieved by declaring the Rosewood stabling site as future railway land under the Transport Infrastructure Act."

The declaration was published in the Queensland Government Gazette today.

"The small number of potentially impacted properties have been consulted throughout this process and have already been notified of the declaration," the spokesman said.

"When any stabling facility is constructed on this site in future, full community consultation will be undertaken as part of this process."

