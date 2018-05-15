Menu
Claims government received 326 Ipswich corruption complaints

Hayden Johnson
by
15th May 2018 12:14 PM

THE State Government received 326 complaints about suspected corruption in the Ipswich City Council over three years, the Opposition claims.

According to the LNP, a Right to Information document tabled in Queensland Parliament revealed Jackie Trad, the then Local Government Minister, received 326 complaints about corruption at the Labor council between January 1, 2015 and December 31, 2017.

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington said the revelation that Ms Trad received "an avalanche of corruption complaints" about the Ipswich City Council "proves Queensland Labor turns a blind eye to corruption in its own ranks".

"It is beyond belief that the Palaszczuk Labor Government received 326 complaints about Ipswich City Council but apparently did nothing," Ms Frecklington said.

"Labor talks about integrity but turns a blind eye to corruption in its own backyard.

"The Palaszczuk Government was warned hundreds of times about misconduct at Ipswich."

Ms Frecklington questioned why the government "failed to act".

"The people of Ipswich deserve to know the truth," she said.

"Labor has proven it won't tackle corruption in its own ranks and Labor ministers can't be trusted to clean up the system."

Comment has been sought from the State Government. 

