State Government partners with Ipswich defence summit

IPSWICH City Council's defence manufacturing, integrated logistics and sustainment one-day summit has received a significant boost with the announcement the Queensland Government will partner the event.

The summit now known as the Queensland Defence Summit: Ipswich 2018 will give Queensland-based businesses interested in being part of the nation's burgeoning defence industry the chance to better understand the sector.

Queensland Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick said the State Government's involvement was a big vote of confidence in the upcoming summit and the state's expanding defence industry.

"Ipswich's defence industry is growing rapidly, and this summit will be invaluable to equipping local businesses with the knowledge and connections they need to succeed in this sector," he said.

"Essential to building that is getting the right people together in a room. By bringing all the pieces together, Ipswich can unlock a network of capability that is greater than the sum of its parts. That's why the Queensland Government is proud to be a partner in this event and to work with Ipswich City Council to attract the highest calibre of speakers and attendees."

To be held at the University of Southern Queensland (USQ) Springfield Central campus on Tuesday November 20, the summit's confirmed speakers include some of the defence sector's big names, including newly appointed Assistant Minister for Defence David Fawcett and Australian Defence Export Advocate David Johnston.

The premier defence industry event will focus on sustainment, integrated logistics, exports, innovative technologies, research and partnerships and bring together all levels of government and industry to engage on defence industry strategies, projects and opportunities.

Councils Chief Operating Officer for Economic Development and Marketing Ben Pole said the inaugural summit was a major achievement for the City of Ipswich and the presence of senior officials from governments would ensure top level dialogue with relevant stakeholders.

"They will provide a valuable insight into the defence visions of their respective governments and exactly how Ipswich businesses can tap into the defence industry in order to grow investment and jobs in our region. We look forward to having them and the many other high-calibre speakers and VIPs here in November," Mr Pole said.

Defence industries in Ipswich are worth about $800 million in sales, $600 million in exports and accounts for 20 per cent of Queensland's total defence employment.

The summit, also supported by the Australia Industry and Defence Network (AIDN), is expected to attract about 200 delegates and features key defence industry speakers and decision-makers.

President of AIDN Queensland Carl Quarterman said attendees will get key insights from decision-makers and experts about how they can tap into the defence industry supply chain; the Australian and Queensland Governments' industry support mechanisms; and how local businesses contribute to the current defence industry jobs and investment boom.

"For me, this event is about bringing the movers and shakers of the defence sector to South East Queensland and allowing local businesses - the kind who may not be able to travel to the large interstate defence events - to hear directly from them how they can make the most of working with the industry," he said.