Ipswich business success sparks new govt office opening

29th Apr 2017 9:48 AM
Amberley engineering company TAE winning a contract to maintain engines for the Joint Strike Fighter and engines for Abrams tanks. Photo: Contributed
Amberley engineering company TAE winning a contract to maintain engines for the Joint Strike Fighter and engines for Abrams tanks. Photo: Contributed

AN AMBERLEY based business is on the brink of transforming global aircraft maintenance with its wearable assisted reality technology. 

And the Queensland Government plans to open an office to help other budding businesses reach new heights too.

TAE is a global aerospace company whose customers include the Australian Defence Force, SE Asian Defence Forces and regional airlines. 

It's the largest Australian-owned aerospace company and has been awarded the prestigious Aerospace Australia Civil Industry Innovation Award for its fountx wearable technology.

The tool was developed in partnership with the CSIRO and allows an onsite technician to collaborate with experts anywhere in the world in a virtual reality environment that mirrors natural interaction. 

It means someone using this technology and working on an aircraft in the United Arab Emirates will have the same level of support as if they had an expert standing beside them. 

The technology will be released to the market this year. 

TAE CEO Andrew Sanderson said TAE has been exporting its products for over five years and now has customers in over 30 countries, including the United States, India and Europe. 

"TAE's growth has been the result of significant effort in developing our portfolio and product offering into new markets through understanding the opportunities and where our competencies match a growing need," Mr Sanderson said. 

"We are currently in negotiations with several high profile aerospace companies around the world for fountx production and a demonstration unit is already in use with Boeing in Seattle. 

"A number of government agencies including Trade and Investment Queensland (TIQ) and Department of State Development have greatly assisted with getting our fountx brand known and introducing us to potential international clients."  

TAE general manager Andrew Sanderson (left) and program manager Marcus Evans with a Honeywell AGT1500 is a turbine engine from an M1 Abrams tank that is currently undergoing repair work at the companies RAAF Base Amberley site. Photo: File
TAE general manager Andrew Sanderson (left) and program manager Marcus Evans with a Honeywell AGT1500 is a turbine engine from an M1 Abrams tank that is currently undergoing repair work at the companies RAAF Base Amberley site. Photo: File

While visiting the company at its RAAF Base headquarters, Queensland Treasurer Curtis Pitt announced his government's Trade and Investment Queensland agency was planning to open an office in Ipswich to help local businesses. 

Mr Pitt said the Palaszczuk Government's new $35 million Advancing Trade and Investment - Queensland Trade and Investment Strategy 2017-2022 would build on the state's strong traditional industries and new and developing sectors to boost exports and generate new jobs. 

"TAE joins the ranks of a number of highly innovative Queensland businesses using innovative technology to radically change how traditional services are carried out," Mr Pitt said. 

"The Palaszczuk Government's new Trade and Investment Strategy I launched recently is designed to foster these type of businesses that are creating new types of jobs for the future. 

"For many years TAE has provided innovative and premium components and services in aerospace engineering globally but this technology takes that service to a whole new level." 

State Member for Ipswich West, Jim Madden said planning was under way for a TIQ office in Ipswich. 

"From next month we will be trialling the location of a trade and investment officer in Ipswich with a view to establishing a permanent presence," Mr Madden said.

"TIQ, the government's global business agency, will run a six-month pilot project with an Ipswich-based principal trade and investment officer, who is likely to be co-located with one of our key agency partners in the city centre. 

"There are more than 60 businesses in Ipswich and surrounds currently being serviced by TIQ and the TIQ presence will be established in recognition of the emerging importance and level of business, trade and investment activity in the greater Ipswich and Lockyer Valley area. 

"These businesses can be supported by a dedicated Ipswich-based TIQ officer, rather than supporting the area from the Toowoomba office."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  business ipswich technology

