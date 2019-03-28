Delay as state prepares for Mason Lee appeal

Queensland toddler Mason Lee who was found dead at his Caboolture home in June 2016.

The State Government has extra time to prepare its case for more jail time for the pair who killed toddler Mason Jet Lee.

The 22-month-old's mother Anne Maree Lee and her then-partner William Andrew O'Sullivan were sentenced for his manslaughter after failing to get him medical treatment as he suffered an agonising death.

They were also convicted of child cruelty charges after not seeking help for Mason's earlier leg and anus injuries.

O'Sullivan delivered a blow to Mason's abdomen which ruptured his small intestine five days before his death in June 2016.

He was handed a nine-year jail sentence in Brisbane Supreme Court last year with a parole eligibility date of July 29, 2022.

In February, Lee was also jailed for nine years but could walk free on parole in July.

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath lodged appeals after both sentences following legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A hearing in the Court of Appeal against O'Sullivan's sentence was scheduled for Monday.

But it has been pushed backed to June 14 after Court of Appeal president Walter Sofronoff requested the case be heard with Lee's.

The matter has been listed for a full-day hearing.