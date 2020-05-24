State Government backs local sport

BOOST: The State Government will support netball and other community sports. Pictured: The Wildcats and Rebels meet in last year’s Ipswich Association preliminary finals. Picture: Rob Williams

Netball Ipswich hopes to benefit from the Queensland Government's COVID SAFE Return to Play recovery assistance package.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, in conjunction with Deputy Premier Steven Miles and Sport Minister Mick de Brenni yesterday unveiled a $51.3 million special funding initiative for community sport in preparation for the resumption of training from stage 2 of the Road map to Easing Restrictions beginning June 12.

The package consists of: COVID SAFE Active Clubs Kickstart with grants of $2,000 for up to 7,000 clubs; $150 FairPlay vouchers to cover sign on fees for 73,000 children from low income families, including those households affected by job losses; Active Restart Infrastructure Recovery Fund with grants for minor works and equipment of up to $20,000 for up to 3,000 clubs; Active Industry Fund providing $10.8 million across 77 state-level sporting and recreation organisations.

Netball Ipswich vice president Nicole Virtue said the package promised to provide a great injection of funding into the sport's community, benefiting clubs, associations and families.

She said the Ipswich association would love its piece of the pie but understood there were sporting groups across the state in need and the money pool had to be shared among them all.

"51.3 million will go a long way to help a lot of associations across Queensland," she said.

"It's certainly a welcome injection of funds and it is vital to keep our sport going."

Adding a second level to the toilet block currently under construction to house a multimedia room, remodelling the canteen to improve efficiencies and make life less onerous for volunteers, and existing plans to increase shaded areas at the Limestone Park complex are just a few of the projects that may be possible as a result of the infrastructure grants.

It is thought the funding boost at a state level might also afford the Ipswich Association greater ability to offer coaching opportunities to clubs and their members. The Fair Play vouchers too are expected to be critical in getting regional participants from low-income families back on the court.

Virtue said the goal of Netball Ipswich was to provide the best facilities and maximise opportunities for players, coaches and supporters in a safe and fun environment while ensuring sustainability into the future.

She said if the association could take advantage of the funding package in any way it would help satisfy those core aspirations as it looked to return to play safely.

Netball Ipswich will inquire to find out how grant and voucher applications can be made and pass the information onto stakeholders when it becomes available.

A Netball Queensland 'Q and A' is set to shed more light on what a return to play may look like. Netball Queensland is currently fielding questions, with answers to be released in the near future.

Virtue said the response to the enforced coronavirus shutdown from the Ipswich netball community had been tremendously understanding and she urged them to continue to employ patience.

She said there were numerous issues to consider to prevent a decline in participation and the association would await further guidance from the State Government and Netball Queensland, and ensure that information was passed onto members when the path forward became clearer.

"It is an unprecedented time," she said.

"There are a lot of unknowns.

"It is not one size fits all.

"It is important we ensure the needs of the association's members are catered for.

"Safety and wellbeing of members is our main priority."