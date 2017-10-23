State Government provides funds for Tamborine project

The State Government has agreed to co-fund the Village Greens project on Main Street in Tamborine Mountain with the Scenic Rim Council.

The State Government has agreed to co-fund the Village Greens project on Main Street in Tamborine Mountain with the Scenic Rim Council. Contributed

THE State Government has agreed to co-fund the Village Greens project on Main Street in Tamborine Mountain with the Scenic Rim Council.

This comes just days after council's town centre master plans were recognised with a national award for excellence in landscape planning.

Council's town centre master plans for Boonah, Beaudesert and Tamborine Mountain won a national award for excellence in landscape planning by the Australian Institute of Landscape Architects at their national awards presentation in Sydney.

John Mongard Landscape Architects received the Award of Excellence in the Landscape Planning category for the Vibrant Towns of the Scenic Rim, which surpassed designs submitted by the cities of Sydney, Perth, Adelaide and Melbourne.

The awards citation said Vibrant Towns of the Scenic Rim "highlights the pathways to achieve long term sustainable, people-oriented and economically viable places within one of Australia's most picturesque regions".

Following on from their award winning and nationally recognised designs, Mayor Greg Christensen welcomed the news the State Government would contribute more than $870,000 towards the Main Street project in Tamborine Mountain under the 2017-19 Local Government Grants and Subsidies Program (LGGSP).

"This is a great outcome for the Tamborine Mountain community and the wider region, with work on this project set to commence early November," Cr Christensen said.

"Council continues to actively pursue funding opportunities from higher levels of government to help deliver projects as part of our Vibrant and Active Towns and Villages initiative, so this announcement is a big win.

"As I have maintained from the outset, our long-term program of revitalisation is not dependent on this type of funding but what it means is that council can bring forward the timing of these important community projects."

Cr Christensen said Main Street was at the heart of the Tamborine Mountain community and the Village Greens project was designed to make it pulse with life.

Community needs and expectations and Tamborine Mountain's unique environment have helped to shape plans for the revitalisation of Main Street which will deliver three distinct open spaces comprising of:

Zamia Green, opposite the Zamia Theatre to Kidd Street,

Upper Green, between Kidd Street and Yuulong Street, and,

Upper Green, between Yuulong Street and Geissmann Street.

If you would like to know more about the project, and what works will be conducted soon, you can view a virtual fly-through of the Village Greens project on Council's YouTube channel.