Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Bob Fulton's legendary career remembered
Rugby League

State funeral for Bob Fulton rejected

25th May 2021 8:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The NSW Government has rejected calls for rugby league Immortal Bob Fulton to be farewelled at a state funeral.

The former Manly and Kangaroos champion was deemed not to have reached the criteria for a public service but an alternative send off is being planned.

Sources confirmed that the government was concerned about the perceptions of elitism if it was to give one to Fulton, a legend of the Silvertails, after rejecting a state funeral for Western Suburbs Magpies legend Tommy Raudonikis.

However, while Fulton played most of his career for Manly, he grew up in a housing commission home in Wollongong.

More to come

 

Originally published as State funeral for Bob Fulton rejected

More Stories

bub fulton nrl rugby league sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Baby, teenage girl hospitalised in two-vehicle crash

        Premium Content Baby, teenage girl hospitalised in two-vehicle crash

        News Paramedics were kept busy on Ipswich roads overnight with four people, including a baby girl, taken to hospital after separate crashes

        Melbourne visitors ordered to quarantine after four cases

        Premium Content Melbourne visitors ordered to quarantine after four cases

        Health Queensland covid advice after four new cases in Melbourne

        ‘Shot five times’: Animal activists slam tragic cattle truck deaths

        Premium Content ‘Shot five times’: Animal activists slam tragic cattle truck...

        News Police are investigating an incident in which eight injured cattle had to be...

        10 ways to turbo-charge Qld's economic growth

        Premium Content 10 ways to turbo-charge Qld's economic growth

        Business Build QLD: Urbis outlines 10 future growth sectors in Queensland