State 'fobs-off' crucial fix of congested city intersection

THE State Government has "fobbed-off" responsibility to upgrade one of Ipswich's most congested intersections despite demands for an urgent fix.

That's the view of chief petitioner Sandra Clarke, who secured 1736 signatures to lobby the state to upgrade the Mount Crosby Rd and Warrego Highway intersection.

In his response, Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey shifted the blame to his federal counterparts.

"As the Warrego Highway forms part of the National Land Transport Network, the Australian Government has primary funding responsibility," Mr Bailey wrote.

"Future works are subject to competing with statewide priorities and Australian Government funding allocations.

"Although there is currently no funding to progress the upgrade, the Palaszczuk Government will continue to seek funding from the Australian Government."

While the highway is an Australian Government road, Mrs Clarke says the congestion problem lies largely on the state-controlled overpass.

"It's a fob off and I think they've missed the whole point," she said of his response.

"It's about the sheer amount of cars coming through the intersection.

"I'm very disappointed."

Mr Bailey said the State Government was aware of the congestion "near" the Warrego Highway and Mount Crosby Rd Interchange and said the department analysed a fix.

"The investigation reviewed options to reduce vehicle queuing on the highway ramps, improve the function of the roundabouts and active transport safety, and identified potential minor upgrade works," he wrote.

The state will clear vegetation along the highway as a short-term fix to visibility problems.

Mrs Clarke said that was not enough.

"It's very inadequate, but did I expect anything different, probably not," she said.

"The last thing we need is more trucks and more traffic without any commitment from government."

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden called on the feds to "meet their financial obligations to fund their share" of upgrading the interchange.

"I will not give up on this project until the interchange is upgraded," he said.

"It is one of the few major TMR works in my electorate that is shovel-ready.

"I will continue with my discussions with Minister Bailey, as well as the Treasurer and Deputy Premier Jackie Trad until I secure funding for the project."