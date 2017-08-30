State final to put bright sparks to the test

2017 Darling Downs regional winner St Ursula's College will compete in the state final of the Queensland Science and Engineering Challenge.

SOME of the state's brightest young minds will be building bridges, mars rovers, water turbines and bionic hands when they compete in the Queensland Science and Engineering Super Challenge next week.

The State Final will be held at USQ Springfield on September 6 and feature about 250 students from eight schools from Townsville to the Gold Coast.

The Science and Engineering Challenge aims to encourage students in Year 10 to consider a future career in science and engineering by choosing to study science and mathematics subjects at senior high school and tertiary levels.

Students work together in teams to develop creative and innovative solutions to a range of engineering problems with limited time and resources.

Tasks include wiring up a virtual city, constructing an earthquake-proof tower and building a small bridge from balsa, pins, tape and paddle pop sticks.

USQ Vice-Chancellor Professor Janet Verbyla said USQ was pleased to host the competition, which was an important way to address critical skills shortages in the engineering and science fields.

Toowoomba Grammar School's Pat McKay and Will Purcell. USQ Photography

"The competition provides an ideal opportunity for students to learn first-hand about the skills required to succeed in a career in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths),” Prof Verbyla said.

"It is a great way for students to put their creativity, innovation and teamwork skills into practice, and dispel some of the myths surrounding STEM.”

The top-scoring school will compete in the National Final to be held in Dubbo on November 3.

The Queensland Science and Engineering Super Challenge is presented by The University of Newcastle and supported by the Department of Transport and Main Roads, Engineers Australia and USQ.

Schools competing include: The Cathedral School (Townsville); James Nash State High School (Gympie); Riverside Christian College (Fraser Coast); Burpengary State Secondary College (Brisbane); St Ursula's College (Toowoomba); Toowoomba Grammar School (Toowoomba); Saint Stephen's College (Gold Coast); and Queensland Academies Health Sciences Campus (Gold Coast).

The 2017 Queensland Science and Engineering Super Challenge will be held at USQ Springfield on Wednesday, September 6 from 9am to 3pm.

For more information, visit the event website.

Where: USQ Springfield, 37 Sinnathamby Blvd, Springfield Central