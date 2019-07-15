State faces war within over demands for new Ipswich school

Amy and Michael Huckel with, Jasper, 3, Harper, 5, Wyatt, 6 are campaigning to bring a high school to Karalee.

A WAR will be waged from within the State Government's own ranks as a growing number of families demand a new school be built in their growing region.

The push for a secondary school to be constructed at Karalee is again gaining momentum several years after the state poured cold water on the proposal.

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden said he understood the need for the high school and has questioned Education Minister Grace Grace on the government's plans.

"I think it is a fight that we can't let up on, no matter how long it takes,” he said.

The push for a new school has support across the political divide, with Mr Madden and the LNP's Moggill MP Christian Rowan pledging to lobby for the infrastructure.

"Christian and I have discussed this matter many times and I have always adopted a bipartisan approach,” Mr Madden said.

"We have jointly sponsored petitions to state parliament.

"I will continue to fight for a high school in the Karalee and Chuwar area with the catchment area to take in suburbs in Christian's electorate such as Karana Downs, Mt Crosby and Lake Manchester.”

During the QT's Future Ipswich campaign respected demographer Bernard Salt cited the Karalee area as a fast-growing region of Ipswich.

In 2017 the State Government said the area was not large enough to warrant a new high school facility.

A petition calling for a new school in the Karalee and Mount Crosby region was sent to the then Education Minister Kate Jones.

In her response, tabled in August 2017, Ms Jones said "evidence does not support delivery of new school infrastructure in the area”.

"Based on the demand data available, a new high school to service the Moggill electorate would not be viable given the low number of secondary school-aged students,” she said.

Mr Madden said he was working with Ipswich State High School to address its capacity problems.