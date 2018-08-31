State department to remove roadside memorial

FILE PHOTO: The Department of Transport and Main Roads is looking for a family that placed a memorial in West Haldon.

FILE PHOTO: The Department of Transport and Main Roads is looking for a family that placed a memorial in West Haldon.

>>RELATED: New drone footage shows TSRC progress

THE Department of Transport and Main Roads is looking to make contact with the person or family who placed a roadside memorial on the Gatton-Clifton Rd at West Haldon to advise them of its impending removal.

In a notice placed in The Chronicle on December 6, the department said it "regret(s) to advise that it has become necessary for this roadside memorial to be removed".

"The basis of the relocation/removal will be explained in full upon contacting our office," the notice said.

The department is asking those who placed the memorial to contact Eric Brown at the Department of Transport and Main Roads Darling Downs Regional Office during office hours, on telephone number 4639 0887 by December 21 to discuss arrangements for its relocation or removal.

"The department understands the distress caused when a loved one is lost and that roadside memorials aid with the grieving process," the notice stated.

"Transport and Main Roads does not wish to prolong this grief by removing the memorial without discussing it with family and loved ones.

"If there is no response to this notice, the memorial will be removed by February 2, 2019, and will be preserved by Transport and Main Roads for collection at the Warwick Regional Office."