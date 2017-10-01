State champions enjoy fantastic Japanese trip

STRONGER TIES: The Western Pride players bond before one of their three matches in Japan.

STRONGER TIES: The Western Pride players bond before one of their three matches in Japan. Contributed

WESTERN Pride's most capped senior player Joe Duckworth is happy to switch off football for the next month at least.

However, after the history-making season his team enjoyed, Duckworth enters his break mindful of the task ahead in 2018.

"It's a challenge to come back with a level of fitness that we can keep going and progress,'' Duckworth said, just back from the team's trip to Japan.

"We've got a target on our backs now from what we did this year and we're all on the same page.

"We've done that. We've got to be better again next year to replicate some of the success we had.

"We all want more success as a club so we'll have a couple of weeks off for sure but by the time pre-season comes around, everyone is ready to be as fit as we can.''

The National Premier Leagues state grand final champions have been given a month off after their trip to Japan.

The Western Pride touring party visit the Meji Shrine on one of their special trips. Contributed

Classy striker Duckworth said every aspect of Pride's inaugural trek to Nerima was enjoyable.

"We saw what Japanese football was all about,'' the former Ipswich Grammar School student said.

"Individually and as a collective, we've all taken a lot away from the three matches that we played.

"It was a really, really good learning curve for us and hopefully next year, we can take it to the next stage of what we want to do and just get better.''

Western Pride striker Joe Duckworth in the recent NPL Queensland grand final. Chris Simpson

With Pride head coach Graham Harvey giving his players time off until early November, Duckworth is looking forward to some relaxation.

However, he said playing against the Japanese provided a fitting end of season reminder after Pride won its first National Premier Leagues state competition grand final weeks before heading overseas.

"They are very very fit and fast,'' Duckworth said.

"There are a couple of key things that each player would have taken away from that trip.

"The super teams we played are brilliant and we've all learnt from the trip, which is really, really good.''

Western Pride team manager Darryl Christensen enjoys watching a J-League match between Urawa and Sagon. Contributed

Being his first trip to Japan, Duckworth also enjoyed the cultural experiences, while further bonding with his teammates.

"We had a very good time as a team,'' he said. "It probably pulled us together a little bit more as well.

"It was just very enjoyable.''