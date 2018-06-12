State Budget: What's in it for the Scenic Rim and surrounds

Queensland Treasurer Jackie Trad handed down the 2018-19 State Budget on June 12.

QUEENSLAND Premier Jackie Trad has delivered the 2018-19 State Budget, the fourth budget handed down by the Labor Palaszczuk Government.

Here is the full list of projects which the Scenic Rim region and nearby surrounding areas have received.

Rathdowney replacement auxiliary fire and rescue station - $1.7 million in 2018-19 out of $1.9 million total spend to replace the Rathdowney auxiliary fire and rescue station.

Beaudesert Hospital chiller replacement - $703,333 in 2018-19 out of a $873,636 total spend to replace the two main chillers at Beaudesert Hospital.

Beaudesert Water Supply Zone preliminary works - $3 million in 2018-19 to progress preliminary works on a new pipeline to secure long term water supply.

Jimboomba Redbacks Australian Football Club Incorporated - $500,000 in 2018-19 to construct an amenities block including toilets, showers, change rooms, first aid room and officials' rooms to support female participation in Australian football and cricket at Glenlogan. Part of the Female Facilities Program.

Mount Lindesay Highway intersection improvements - Browns Plains to Beaudesert - $16 million in 2018-19 out of a $20 million total spend to improve the intersection at Greenbank Road, North Maclean. Due for completion in May 2019. Delivered in partnership with the Australian Government.

Boonah State School - $324,000 in 2018-19 for shaded terrace seating at the oval.

Aratula State School - $300,000 in 2018-19 to refurbish B Block.

Willowbank Industrial Development - $4.6 million in 2018-19 out of a $73.7 million total spend for the development of a major industrial precinct that will be a catalyst for the expansion of a range of general industries in the western corridor.

Yarrabilba rural fire station upgrade and a new facility - $1 million in 2018-19 out of a $5 million total spend to upgrade the rural fire station at Logan Village and construct a new facility to service the community of Yarrabilba and surrounds.

Yarrabilba new ambulance station - $200,000 in 2018-19 out of a $4.6 million total spend for the construction of a new ambulance station to support the increasing demand for services in the South East Queensland western corridor.

Yarrabilba State School - integrated child services community hub - $600,000 in 2018-19 out of a $3.6 million total spend to construct an integrated child services community hub.

Yarrabilba State School - new school - $6 million in 2018-19 out of a $37.6 million total spend to continue construction of a new primary school. Stage 2 works include one special education unit and two two storey teaching blocks.

New secondary school in Yarrabilba - $9.5 million in 2018-19 out of a $45 million total spend to construct a new secondary school. Part of the Building Future Schools Fund.

Yarrabilba/Jimboomba Neighbourhood Centre - $100,000 in 2018-19 out of a $3.6 million total spend towards the design development of a new neighbourhood centre.

Lamington National Park Road restoration, Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements - $8.4 million in 2018-19 out of a $15.5 million total spend, due for completion in December 2018. Delivered in partnership with the Australian Government.

Lamington National Park - infrastructure revitalisation - $713,000 in 2018-19 out of a $1.5 million total spend to upgrade and replace visitor facilities.

Tamborine Mountain State High School - additional classrooms - $2.2 million in 2018-19 out of a $12.2 million total spend to construct a new building - six learning areas and nine specialist areas.