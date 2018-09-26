State to assess misconduct claim against former councillor

ASSESS: A complaint against former councillor David Pahlke is being considered by the Department of Local Government.

ASSESS: A complaint against former councillor David Pahlke is being considered by the Department of Local Government. Cordell Richardson

A COMPLAINT of misconduct against a former councillor is being investigated by the Department of Local Government.

The QT understands a complaint was made by a resident against former division 10 councillor David Pahlke.

The complaint is understood to have been referred from the office of the Ipswich City Council CEO to the Department of Local Government, Racing and Multicultural Affairs.

A spokesman for the department would not reveal details of the matter.

"The department does not comment on matters that may, or may not, be under investigation," he said.

Mr Pahlke declined a request for comment.

Despite being dismissed by the state government last month, legislation allows for action to be taken against former councillors.

"Under section 176A of the Local Government Act 2009, a councillor's conduct remains subject to the provisions in the Act for two years after they have ceased to be a councillor," a department spokesman said.

Before the dismissal a complaint about bullying was also made by former Division 7 councillor David Martin about one of his colleagues.

The verbal complaint was made to Ipswich City Council CEO Sean Madigan.

Its state, including whether it had been referred to the state government, is unknown.

A spokesman for Ipswich City Council yesterday declined to comment on the matter.