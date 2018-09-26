Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ASSESS: A complaint against former councillor David Pahlke is being considered by the Department of Local Government.
ASSESS: A complaint against former councillor David Pahlke is being considered by the Department of Local Government. Cordell Richardson
Council News

State to assess misconduct claim against former councillor

Hayden Johnson
by
26th Sep 2018 12:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A COMPLAINT of misconduct against a former councillor is being investigated by the Department of Local Government.

The QT understands a complaint was made by a resident against former division 10 councillor David Pahlke.

The complaint is understood to have been referred from the office of the Ipswich City Council CEO to the Department of Local Government, Racing and Multicultural Affairs.

A spokesman for the department would not reveal details of the matter.

"The department does not comment on matters that may, or may not, be under investigation," he said.

Mr Pahlke declined a request for comment.

Despite being dismissed by the state government last month, legislation allows for action to be taken against former councillors.

"Under section 176A of the Local Government Act 2009, a councillor's conduct remains subject to the provisions in the Act for two years after they have ceased to be a councillor," a department spokesman said.

Before the dismissal a complaint about bullying was also made by former Division 7 councillor David Martin about one of his colleagues.

The verbal complaint was made to Ipswich City Council CEO Sean Madigan.

Its state, including whether it had been referred to the state government, is unknown.

A spokesman for Ipswich City Council yesterday declined to comment on the matter.

david pahlke department of local government ipswich city council
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Suing councillors told to 'go away and accept dismissal'

    premium_icon Suing councillors told to 'go away and accept dismissal'

    News THE former councillors suing Ipswich City Council are being urged to "accept their fate".

    • 26th Sep 2018 12:10 AM
    'Where do you want the bullet?': Dad's threat to shoot mum

    premium_icon 'Where do you want the bullet?': Dad's threat to shoot mum

    Crime One of the children called triple-000

    • 26th Sep 2018 12:04 AM
    Driver's hidden pot stash for 'pain relief'

    premium_icon Driver's hidden pot stash for 'pain relief'

    Crime She reminded him self-medicating with marijuana was against the law

    • 26th Sep 2018 12:03 AM
    Quad bike rider three times over

    premium_icon Quad bike rider three times over

    Crime The court was told the bike also had no lights

    • 26th Sep 2018 12:03 AM

    Local Partners