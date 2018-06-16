Menu
HONOURED: Former Ipswich Police Station officer in charge Leonard Thomas Bales, known as Tom, (pictured bottom left above and top left) has been awarded two medals from the Queensland Police Service.
State and national honours for former city cop

Helen Spelitis
16th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
FOR almost 30 years Leonard Thomas Bales dedicated his life to protecting Ipswich.

The part he enjoyed most was visiting schools and delivering lectures to the students on stranger danger, drugs and how to stay safe.

The former cop, known as Tom, was this week given two sets of medals - a state and national medal acknowledging his years of ethical and diligent service.

Tom on the day of his retirement in 1987.
"It was out of the blue,” Tom said, an unintentional pun.

"I felt very elated to receive such recognition.”

Tom joined the police force in 1958 and retired in 1987.

He served as the officer in charge of Ipswich Station and during his career served with Ipswich icon Bill Hayden, who later entered a career in politics and served as Australia's Governor-General.

"He tried to drag me with him,” Tom said.

"But I didn't know enough about it and thought it best to stay where I was.

"I reckon the best thing I did in Ipswich was from about 1952 to 1955 when I was the public relations and community welfare officer.

"I spent those years delivering lectures starting from kindergarten right through all the state schools and the private schools.

"We talked about stranger danger and how to keep your house safe.

"I remember drugs were a very strong topic at the time and we talked about that too.

"I felt I was contributing something worthwhile to the community.”

ipswich police medals queensland police service
Ipswich Queensland Times

