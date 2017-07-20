State acts to stop the stink at Swanbank

THE State Government has vowed to prevent industries in Swanbank from taking on noxious rubbish that produces offensive odours.

Environment Minister Steven Miles announced EHP would commission an independent consultant to scientifically review waste acceptance criteria for composting operations.

"We've listened to residents in Swanbank and we've found a way to address their concerns. No one wants to live next to industries that stink," Mr Miles said.

"The Environment Department has been working closely with the Ipswich City Council to identify which companies were responsible for the odour but it's been difficult because there's so many possibilities in that industrial complex.

"I've been out to Ipswich, spoken with residents and met with council to find a solution. Trying to give orders or fines to the companies after the fact was not working so we've found a way to stop the problem at its source.

"Some materials that are currently accepted by industry for composting produce more odour than others," Mr Miles said.

"The independent review will look at the materials the Swanbank industries currently accept for composting, and determine whether any changes may be required."

The Environment Minister said a community survey would be undertaken in partnership with the council to listen to residents' concerns.

"There will be proactive engagement with thousands of people living in the suburbs around Swanbank within the coming months," Mr Miles said.

"We know that people in Ripley, Raceview and Flinders View have reported odours for a number of years, particularly in warmer months.

"Ripley in particular is experiencing rapid residential growth due to its status as Priority Development Area (PDA) meaning there is a growing need to reinforce sound planning to protect buffers around odorous industries.

"To date, given the complexity of the issue, both the environmental regulator in the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection (EHP) and Ipswich City Council have had difficulty either detecting offensive odours, or definitively attributing them to a specific source.

"This impacts on their ability to take enforcement and compliance action when odour reports from the community are received.

"But rather than sit back and wait for the community to make odour reports to the EHP Pollution Hotline, we want to continue to take a proactive stance."