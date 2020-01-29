Startling truth about Aussie woman's $56.85 grocery bill

There's a lot more to this woman's grocery bill than people may think - and it's left many stunned.

Judy Kerrison, of Tasmania, was on a mission to teach her grandchildren a lesson on not only the impending health risks associated with smoking cigarettes but also the cost of the habit.

On Australia Day, the grandmother took to her Facebook page after one of her grandchildren prompted her to come up with an eye-opening challenge called "Smoking vs Eating".

"Grandchild commented on how much cigarettes are, after watching someone purchase them," she said in a Facebook post alongside an image of a pack of cigarettes and food items on a kitchen bend.

"So we made a challenge … smoking v eating challenge," she added.

The Launceston woman said they tried to purchase the most value for money "basic" food items and the most popular cigarette brand.

"They were surprised at the amount of food you can buy for the same monetary value," the grandmother wrote.

She bought a popular brand of cigarettes, which cost $56.95 for a packet of 40.

She then posted an image and receipt of all the food they managed to buy for almost the same amount, including breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks.

Ms Kerrison and her grandkids purchased a variety of food items for $56.85 - from a few packs of Woolworths beef sausages to Zafarelli pasta, fruit, milk, cereal, cheese and other snacks.

"Must say, I hope this exercise has made them aware of life's choices … and not to take up this habit," the grandmother wrote.

Her post has gone viral with almost 10,000 comments and more than 16,000 shares.

The visual illustration of the cost of smoking left many people stunned, with Facebook users describing her challenge as "quite incredible".

"Sometimes folk really need to visualise something and you did this beautifully, I hope all the friends and relatives will be inspired to give up when they see this. Again, thank you!" one person wrote on her post.

"Well done for putting this really great demonstration of what a choice can do," one person wrote.

"20 smokes a day at $25, basically go to Italy twice a year," another observed.

"Well done! Awesome experiment … what a valuable lesson," another person added while tagging their friend.

"That's right, I agree, I gave up smoking 8yrs ago now n there's no excuse, it can be done, thankyou for sharing this!" said a third person.

Many reiterated that Ms Kerrison's challenge was a "great way to make a point that involves them (the grandchildren) and they physically see the difference".

"A lesson they will never forget. Well done," one said.

While her educational exercise got the tick of approval from most people, others were not so easily impressed.

"Umm I don't want to be negative here, but there is really no difference eating the sauce full of MSG, and artificial flavours," one critic claimed.

"The crisps, the bread filled with added rubbish and finally the bad quality meat. So they are almost equal!"