Starting with white makes home a blank canvas

The flexibility of white allows for accents that can be routinely updated.

The flexibility of white allows for accents that can be routinely updated. iStock

I visited a friend the other day and found he was planning to paint the interior of his home. He said it was to be antique white throughout. It's a colour I know all too well, as I've painted two houses entirely in this top-selling paint.

While I love bold colours, if you choose to paint your interiors a version of white, this can enhance your chosen highlight colours. All-white rooms also provide a clean, fresh effect. White is also the ideal backdrop for artworks, greenery, natural wood and metallic finishes such as gold.

White walls provide the perfect foil for a wide variety of accent colours, allowing you to take a room in just about any direction. The increasingly popular Hamptons look is based on lots of white, usually highlighted by navy - a look that works perfectly in our coastal regions.

The flexibility of white allows for accents that can be routinely updated. For instance, by changing your soft furnishings, you can create a whole new look because everything works with white. For a bohemian look, just add cane furniture and groupings of indoor plants to create the popular 'jungalow' effect.

Consider adding more than one accent colour to carry the all-white space. Ideally you would want to choose complementary colours such as green and pink or green and blue, or dark grey and pink highlights.

An all-white space can also be the perfect blank canvas to display your favourite art pieces. With a neutral background, groupings of artworks harmoniously arranged together can create a wonderfully dramatic effect.