Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

Heat claims seed, stops play at Sydney International

Kristina Mladenovic succumbs to the heat at the Sydney International.
Kristina Mladenovic succumbs to the heat at the Sydney International.

THE heatwave has claimed its first scalp at the Sydney International after fifth seed Kristina Mladenovic retired during her match against Australian wildcard Ellen Perez.

With temperatures around 40 degrees, Mladenovic was down 6-4 4-2 on Ken Rosewall Arena on Sunday when the world No. 11 handed Perez a win at just her second WTA tournament.

The world No. 343 progresses to the second round where she is likely to face Australian No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, who opens her campaign against qualifier Veronica Cepede Royg on Monday.

 

Kristina Mladenovic walks from the court after retiring early from her match against Ellen Perez.
Kristina Mladenovic walks from the court after retiring early from her match against Ellen Perez.

 

Earlier, Sydney International tennis tournament officials stopped play on the opening day due to extreme heat.

The mercury reached 40 degrees at 10am when ATP and WTA tour organisers, who will monitor temperatures hourly, opted to send players back to the locker rooms.

Third seed and world No. 7 Jelena Ostapenko is slated to open her campaign against Ekaterina Makarova on Ken Rosewell Arena later on Sunday afternoon.

 

 

 

Ellen Perez is through to the second round of the Sydney International.
Ellen Perez is through to the second round of the Sydney International.
Kristina Mladenovic retires early from her match against Ellen Perez.
Kristina Mladenovic retires early from her match against Ellen Perez.

Related Items

Topics:  climate change heatwave sydney international weather

News Corp Australia
Tennis stars prove to be ace sportsmen

Tennis stars prove to be ace sportsmen

Federer has taken everything - good or bad - in his stride and joked when the ball didn't go where he wanted it to

QCWA: Support in good times and bad

ROCK SOLID: QCWA president Gail Neville in the historic Mercy Tregear building.

Senior Matters with QT columnist Wayne Macdonnell

Plenty of likes for Steve's post

Beautiful!

Here is this week's Facebook cover image as chosen by you

Bettes blasts into the New Year

Kelly Bettes will display her skills in front of a Willowbank Raceway home crowd today.

Kelly Bettes firing on all cylinders.

Local Partners

Communication key between coaches

Wayne Bichel believes there needs to be better communication between club, school, and representative coaches or risk doing more harm than good.

Lessons learned from the past

PROGRESSION: Bryn Llewellyn (pictured batting for QLD Under-17s) went through the junior development pathway to make his first grade Hornets debut.

How the Hornets have built junior foundations.

Newbery's the King of the Mountain

THE KING: Fraser Coast rider Dylan Newbery, pictured during the 2018 Feduni Cycling Australia Road National Championships, won the sprint and King of the Mountain jerseys, while (inset) Jay McCarthy (left) was second overall.

Dylan Newbery claimed the King of the Mountain and sprint jerseys.