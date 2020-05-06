Stars reveal sexy Met Gala outfits at home
There is no bigger day on the fashion calendar than the annual Met Gala - the $US30,000-a-head hot-ticket ball, thrown by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.
After the indefinite postponement of this year's event, originally scheduled to be held in New York today (as it is every year, on the first Monday in May), it is being mourned online.
Pregnant singer Katy Perry - who last year dressed as a human chandelier in a bejewelled Moschino dress - revealed what she would have worn … and it did not disappoint.
Perry, 35, was planning on sporting a Jean Paul Gaultier design, complete with a cone-shaped bra in an apparent tribute to Madonna.
Of course, the outfit was perfectly tied into this year's theme, About Time: Fashion and Duration.
Perry's outfit was a modern take on Madonna's Blonde Ambition tour costume circa 1983, and featured a baby bump-shaped harness and matching brassiere.
She captioned the image, "what would have been … #TheMetBall2020".
It came as a Wintour-approved virtual celebration of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala was held on Instagram.
Dubbed #MetGalaChallenge, American Vogue and Met regular Billy Porter invited fashion followers to recreate their favourite look in an Instagram challenge (via #MetGalaChallenge).
From Beyonce's naked Givenchy dress to Rihanna's infamous Pope-inspired Maison Martin Margiela outfit, this is how the outfits were recreated in isolation, with a DIY spin.
Wintour's US Vogue Insta feed has hand-picked the most jaw-dropping celebrity outfit recreations, as Hollywood star Julia Roberts shared a BTS of what she would have worn to the ball and Kylie Jenner mused on the hidden wardrobe malfunction of one of her Met Gala outfits.
From Lady Gaga to Beyonce's now-iconic looks, Instagram users have recreated the wild and wacky outfits worn by celebrities to the VVVIP event over the years, to shocking and hilarious result.
