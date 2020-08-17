Star’s eye-watering divorce settlement

Details of Ewan McGregor's contentious divorce have emerged, with the star set to give his ex-wife half of the multi-million fortune he earned during his acting career - including his blockbuster Star Wars movies.

The Trainspotting star agreed to split with Eve Mavrakis any of his royalties from all of the movies and TV shows before their break-up in May 2017 - when the actor was seen kissing Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead - according to a judgment seen by People magazine.

It also includes half the $4.2 million he earned for Christopher Robin which came out in 2018, a year after the high-profile split, the magazine said.

As well as splitting all residuals and royalties from his career, which along with four Star Wars flicks includes notable hits like Moulin Rouge, McGregor agreed to a hefty monthly payout to his ex-wife of 22 years.

The couple were married for 22 years. Picture: Getty

He'll pay his ex-wife almost $50,000 per month in spousal support, as well as more than $20,000 per month in child support, according to the mag, a previous sticking point in the break-up.

While McGregor will keep a collection of 30 vehicles, his ex gets five, as well as their $9.22 million LA home, all of her jewellery and almost $700,000 in cash to even out the asset split, according to TMZ.

The couple were appointed joint legal and physical custody of their youngest child, daughter Anouk, 9, and agreed to continue to "have a flexible custodial schedule to accommodate" their daughter, the report stated.

The couple split as McGregor was spotted kissing co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead (pictured). Picture: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

They have three other daughters - Esther, 18, Jamyan, 19, and Clara, 24, who hit headlines when she called her dad's new love Winstead "a piece of trash" in an Instagram comment.

McGregor met Eve Mavrakis, a French-Greek production designer, on the set of Kavanagh QC, in 1995.

