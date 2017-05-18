Star's emotional side

EMERGE's Calen Le Couteur recently sat down with Brisbane musician Graham Moes to talk about his influences and aspirations.

C: What first got you into making music?

G: I knew I always wanted to make music, I grew up with the influence of my mum and dad playing classical music and jazz around the house. Then around the age of 12-13, you know the classic teenage rebellion years (laughs), I kind of found the instrument I wanted to play which was the electric guitar.

I also started listening to the Red Hot ChiliPeppers which gave me a push to let out all that angsty teenage emotion. It was a really important outlet for me and still is.

Graham Moes. USQ

C: You recently released your single, The Helm, can you tell me a little about the song?

G: I originally wrote that song about a year or two ago when Tony Abbott became our prime minister and I was feeling a bit of the angst of our political system.

Whether you think it works or doesn't, that's up to you but I wasn't feeling great about it at the time. I wasn't feeling like the leaders we had in place were truly representing what the people wanted.

This song was about letting out the frustration of not having leaders that are pushing to make the world a better place.

I finished the song with the band a year later, and we decided to make it the single. It's still relevant, I think it will always be relevant.

C: Where did you record the single?

G: We recorded the single at Hunting Ground studios, just south of West End.

C: Who are some of your influences?

G: I grew up when bands like Coldplay and John Mayer were huge, and they were an influence. I really like pop music and hooks, I like concise, catchy and engaging music. I also love roots music, like John Butler and then also some reggae like Fat Freddy's Drop that also had a big influence on what I do, like a really earthy, funk, soul, roots flavour.

It's been a huge part of what I do, especially having a horns section.

I love horns so it's got a nice kind of mix, I think.

C: What are some of your favourite recent releases?

G: My friend Georgia Rose just released a new song called This Dance, and it's beautiful.

It's like soulful, folk music and she's got this incredible, tear-jerking voice. She also produced her track at Hunting Ground studios, it's a gorgeous track and the production is beautiful.

C: What are some of your favourite venues to perform at?

G: I love performing at The Bearded Lady in West End, it's a very accessible, cosy room with a good vibe and good people.

C: If there is one gig that has been a personal stand out, what would it be and why?

G: I think the best gig I've ever played was last year at Caloundra Music Festival with Fat Picnic, another band I play in.

I didn't expect the vibe and response to be what it was. It was incredible, we played on Sunday and Monday.

Both shows were packed out and on the Sunday, I couldn't handle it. I kept saying thank you, it was amazing.

I was just overwhelmed. I wasn't ready for that amount of energy so the next day I was like, "Okay, I really have to mentally and physically prepare myself. I was doing star jumps and getting my energy up. That show was epic because we had all the people from the day before and because it's a festival word gets around really quickly if there's a good act on, people talk to each other and you get this huge mob of people dancing around the outside of the tent.

It was packed and there was a mosh pit of people having a groove. It was one of most incredible gigs I've ever played in my life.

C: Do you have any dream venues to be able to perform at?

G: The bigger the better, obviously, growth is where it's at. It would be really nice to play at The Tivoli, it's a really nice-sounding room.

Out of every gig I've been to there, it's been a really awesome sound. It's also a really nicely sized venue, it's huge but once you're inside and it's a packed gig, it still feels intimate.

It's like you're having a personal experience with the audience, and those are the kind of gigs I want to be playing.

C: If you only had three words to describe your single 'The Helm' which three words would you use?

G: I feel like the vibe is fed up, emotional, and empowering.

Graham Moes & The Petrichor's debut single The Helm is now available everywhere.