Star’s daughter brutally cut after 31 mins

Shane and Shyla Heal celebrate Shyla making it into the WNBA Draft for the Chicago Sky Picture:Justin Lloyd

Rising Australian star Shyla Heal is already on the lookout for a new WNBA club, just weeks into her rookie season.

Heal was cut by the Chicago Sky while at the airport preparing for her first road trip. She was traded to the Dallas Wings, who then waived the 19-year-old daughter of Aussie legend Shane Heal.

In a showcase of the brutal business reality of professional sport, her departure from Chicago is only six weeks after the franchise selected her as the 8th pick in the 2021 WNBA draft.

She played just 31 minutes in four games.

The Sky traded the Sydney-raised guard to Dallas in exchange for shooting guard Dana Evans while the franchise also sent its 2022 third-round pick to the Wings.

Dallas then immediately waived Heal, leaving her without a club.

Heal’s father took to Twitter on Thursday to showcase his support for his daughter.

Heal senior revealed Shyla received the trade news while preparing to travel for a game.

“Being cut at the airport before boarding for the road trip is character building,” said Heal, who also had stints in the NBA with Minnesota and San Antonio.

“Tough break for Shyla Was traded and waived today.

Cheers mate. Being cut at the airport before boarding for the road trip is character building. I luv her resilience. Being 19 & sitting in an apartment alone in Chicago is tough too.She will be ok.Lots of people going thru more difficult things in life.We appreciate the support🙏🏼 https://t.co/umfLcMrexC — Shane Heal (@ShaneHeal) June 2, 2021

Tough break for Shyla Was traded and waived today. 2 practice sessions & 20 odd mins. The team lost 5 straight home games so they cut 2 first round picks. Great experience that will make her even tougher. It’s a business there. Super proud & know she will kill it there👀 — Shane Heal (@ShaneHeal) June 2, 2021

“Two practice sessions and 20 odd mins. The team lost 5 straight home games, so they cut 2 first round picks.

“Great experience that will make her even tougher. It’s a business there.

“Super proud & know she will kill it there.

“I love her resilience. Being 19 and sitting in an apartment alone in Chicago is tough too. She will be okay. Lots of people going thru more difficult things in life.”

In four games with the Sky, Heal averaged 2 points and 2.5 turnovers in 7.8 minutes of play.

Chicago coach and general manager James Wade had touted Heal, who missed out on Opals selection for this year’s Tokyo Olympics, for her professional experience.

Wade said the Sky were getting a player that would have an immediate impact. At 19 she was one of the youngest players drafted in the 2021 WNBA Draft but has been playing professional basketball in Australia since she was 14.

Heal won the WNBL’s Youth Player of the Year award in 2020 with averages of 25.3 points and 7.3 assists.

She was unable to participate in the Sky’s training camp due to a delay with her visa application.

According to reports in Chicago, it was apparent that despite Heal’s professional experience the young rookie has a lot of developing to do before she secures another opportunity in the league.

Heal’s departure from Chicago was met with frustration on social media.

One Australian fan said: “Crazy scenario just played out with Shyla Heal. – “Selected #8 in WNBA Draft on 15 April - Debut on 23 May at 19 years old - Just 2 weeks with the team - Played 4 games - Total of 31 minutes - Traded and then waived. Just wow! Sky not making friends here.”

