Stars of country music shine at CMC Music Awards

Kelsea Ballerini on the 2018 CMC Music Awards red carpet at The Star, Gold Coast. Seanna Cronin

AUSTRALIA'S country music stars are shining bright on the Gold Coast tonight for the 2018 CMC Music Awards.

Cowboy hats, boots, belt buckles and denim were mandatory attire as the Australian country music community turned out for one of the industry's biggest events of the year.

Now in its eighth year, the CMC Music Awards are broadcast live on Foxtel's CMC channel and serve as a jump start to the hugely popular CMC Rocks music festival at Willowbank near Ipswich.

Kelsea Ballerini, who met her fiance Morgan Evans while hosting the awards two years ago, told media she feels like an honorary Aussie.

She is up for CMC International Artist of the Year and CMC International Video of the Year against Queensland's own Keith Urban, who's now considered an overseas artist for nomination purposes.

Travis Collins, who took home three awards last year, tips fellow Aussie Adam Brand to have a big night tonight.

International stars Darius Rucker, former lead singer of Hootie and the Blowfish, Ballerini and Brothers Osborne are all performing during the awards show as well as at CMC Rocks.

Darius Rucker speaks to media on the 2018 CMC Music Awards red carpet at The Star, Gold Coast. Seanna Cronin



"I'm excited (for CMC Rocks). It's going to be a good time," Rucker said. "My buddies are playing with me - Dan & Shay, the Brothers Osborne... I toured with those guys so I know how great they are."

The McClymonts host the CMC Music Awards, which start at 7.30pm Qld, 8.30pm NSW tonight on CMC.