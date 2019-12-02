Star’s censored wristband note revealed

Australia is just seven wickets away from wrapping up a dominant 2-0 series sweep of Pakistan after another top order nightmare from the tourists' batsmen.

Aussie spearhead Mitchell Starc was the chief destroyer on day three, capturing a career best-equalling six first innings scalps.

He followed his figures of 6/66 up with another early second innings wicket as Pakistan limped to stumps at 3/39 - still needing another 248 runs to make Australia bat a second time.

Here are all the talking points from another day of drama at the Adelaide Oval.

PAINE'S WEAKNESS REVEALED

Tim Paine may be a world class captain, but his reviewing credentials need to be revoked.

The Aussie captain had another howler in the final session of play when he reviewed an appeal for a catch down the legside - only for replays to show the ball going nowhere near the bat of Shan Masood.

Off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood, Paine took a good catch diving to his right after the ball appeared to flick the batsman's loose shirt.

While Hazlewood went up with a half-hearted appeal, Paine was convinced there was an edge and called for a review after running forward for a quick chat with his bowler.

The review was lost after the third umpire supported the original decision from the on-field umpire of not out.

It took Paine's review record to just two successful challenges from 24 attempts.

Aussie legend Ricky Ponting couldn't believe it.

"The way Tim Paine is going with reviews at the moment, he's better off reviewing the ones he thinks are not out," he said.

Tim Paine makes Watto look like the Bradman of DRS. — Daniel Cherny 📰 (@DanielCherny) December 1, 2019

Paine is a shocker on the DRS. A real battler. — Nick McGrath (@nickmcgrath4) December 1, 2019

Did Shane Watson coach Tim Paine on how to review? #AUSvsPAK — Georgie Parker (@georgieparker) December 1, 2019

MITCHELL STARC'S BRILLIANT WRISTBAND MESSAGE

Mitchell Starc equalled his career best test figures on Sunday - emerging as the only bowler that Pakistan is still scared of after their brave first innings fightback.

Starc and Cummins both picked up two wickets to finally end Pakistan's first innings on 302 after they looked in disarray at 6/89.

Starc finished with 6/66 - picking up six wickets in a test innings for the fourth time in his career.

Starc also claimed his 12th career five-wicket haul and cemented his place as the best in the world with the pink ball.

After showing off the pink ball to the Adelaide crowd following his fifth scalp, cricket commentators on Reddit spotted a message the star quick had written on his arm band.

Mitchell Starc shows off his Michelle Pfeiffer.

The message was revealed to read: "F... it. Bowl fast".

When asked about his mentality this summer after a disappointing Ashes campaign this year, Starc said he is trying to keep himself focused on the simple joy of bowling heat.

"I've always tried to keep it simple through my cricket," Starc said after the day's play.

"I got in a really clear mindset after that first Shield game of the summer. Just tinkering with a few things and keeping it pretty simple and clear and doing a lot of work with (bowling coach) Andre (Adams) back in NSW to get those really positive feelings and clear mindset. And it has seemed to pay off."

He also narrowly missed a hat-trick against the tourists. He claimed his fifth wicket when he had Babar Azam edging behind for 97, before trapping Shaheen Shah Afridi lbw for a golden duck.

He then caught the leading edge of Mohammad Abbas' bat the next ball before it flew away safely, denying Starc a rare piece of history.

Regardless, the haul continued his streak with the pink ball. His 32 scalps in six day-night Tests is 10 more than any other player, while Sunday marked his second five-wicket haul with the pink ball. He has also taken the most first-class wickets by an Australian in day-night matches, with his tally now at 58.

It is an amazing turn around for Starc.

He was beaten from pillar to post as he lost his rhythm last summer, only coming good for the final Test against a lacklustre Sri Lanka. He then only got one chance in the Ashes, a shock omission for all bar the Manchester Test and again dropped for the last at The Oval.

"How he didn't play that last test in the Ashes is beyond me," Aussie great Brendon Julian said on Sunday.

It’s amazing how Starc can get the ball to hoop when it’s Pink BUT isn’t considered the right bowler with a Duke in England... strange debate considering underlights is all about movement #AUSvPAK — Marty Pask (@mpask) December 1, 2019

'THOUGHT SMITH HAD MORE BRAINS THAN THAT'

Aussie legends Mark Waugh and Shane Warne have given Steve Smith a bake for being all over the place in the slips.

The pair, along with Fox Cricket colleagues Michael Hussey and Kerry O'Keeffe, pointed out Smith has made a habit of misjudging his positioning in the slips so far this series - and it's cost Australia three wickets.

Smith is out of sorts at first slip, placing himself a full two paces back from where he needed to be, closer to the stumps, to take three catches against Pakistan.

After having to dive forward to scoop a catch that was later ruled not out by the third umpire in Brisbane, history repeated twice in Adelaide on day three as edges landed just inches in front of a desperate Smith.

Steve Smith didn't use his brain.

Yasir Shah edged spinners Nathan Lyon and Marnus Labuschagne in quick succession in what should have been regulation first slip catches for Smith, but one fell short and the other was ruled not to have carried by the third umpire.

Smith admitted he was not sure about the catch and replays proved inconclusive.

Smith was later seen trying to measure his distance from the bat at first slip - clearly confused why none of the edges were carrying.

Aussie legend Waugh had a much more simple explanation.

"He's way too deep. That was nowhere near it," Waugh told Fox Cricket.

"That does surprise me, a player of his experience.

"You'll have to ask him, I thought he had more brains than that.

"There's no set rule, you just have to use your brains."

Steve Smith steps it out for his position in the slips #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/D1npXpj5BY — #7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 1, 2019

Warne described Smith as being "really deep".

"You would have thought Steve Smith would have learned his lesson in Brisbane," he said. "That should have been straight to him."

Hussey said Smith's positioning is something "he's going to have to look at".

PAINE DOUBLES DOWN ON RUTHLESS CAPTAIN'S CALL

Aussie captain Tim Paine continued to make the hard decisions on Sunday - less than 24 hours after coming under fire for his controversial decision to leave David Warner stranded on 335 with a bold declaration.

He made another ruthless decision to enforce the follow on for Pakistan after the tourists frustrated Australia on day three to reach 302.

Despite the Aussie bowlers having to get through 95 overs in the first innings, Paine put Pakistan back in to bat, hoping to roll through the tourist's top order under lights.

His decision was immediately vindicated when Josh Hazlewood struck to leave Pakistan 1/2 at the dinner break.

Paine earlier insisted he has no regrets about stopping Warner's batting assault against when Brian Lara's world-record 400-run mark was in sight.

Paine's decision to declare with Warner on 335 not out will remain the talking point of the Adelaide Test, despite the opener insisting the move had his backing.

Warner had hit his last 35 runs in 23 balls, and just passed Mark Taylor and Don Bradman's top scores of 334 to go second on the all-time list of Australians.

"It's a tough one, no doubt. I think everyone would have loved to see the 400-mark get beaten," Paine told Channel Seven.

"But unfortunately with the weather that's around, we made a decision as a team that we would put in place a time.

"Davey was part of that decision and was all for it. We are here to win Test matches."

Former Australian players Taylor and Brett Lee have both since claimed Warner could have been given the chance to pursue Lara's record, with Australia still having more than enough time to win the Test.

However also playing into Paine's thoughts were the 60 World Test Championship points now on offer for a win, making it even more vital than a draw that still would've claimed the series 1-0.

"With the Test championship here now and 60 points on the line, if we had kept batting and it rained for a day... we would be kicking ourselves."

Aussie Shane Warne also backed Paine's call to send Pakistan again, with Australia enjoying a big first innings lead of 287 runs.

"You can't bat again when you're 465 runs ahead, I mean it's just ridiculous," Warne said on Fox Cricket. "How can you possibly even entertain the thought of batting again when you're 460 runs ahead.

"It's not as though the bowlers have bowled a lot because they've only bowled 40 overs, they've had a couple of days off and there's 10 days before the next Test.

"To me there's still enough there for the quickies, it's not seaming and swinging a lot but there's still enough on offer."

- with AAP