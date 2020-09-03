Menu
The wedding invite was posted to social media.
Offbeat

Star’s brutal response to wedding invite

by Nick Bond
3rd Sep 2020 5:17 PM

That's cold.

A recurring contestant on US Big Brother scored a wedding invitation from one of her former reality TV castmates - and promptly posted the invite on social media, complaining about being invited to a "cheap-ass wedding."

Some background to this drama: Frequent US reality TV star Janelle Pierzina appeared in the most recent season of Big Brother in the US, an 'All-Stars' season featuring returning players.

While she was in the house, she clashed so badly with another returning star of the franchise - Nicole Franzel - that on Pierzina's way out, Franzel recorded a goodbye message rescinding her former friend's invite to her upcoming wedding.

 

US reality star Janelle Pierzina.
Big Brother star Nicole Franzel and her fiance Victor.
But upon returning home from her latest stint in the Big Brother house, Pierzina found the already-posted invite waiting for her - and publicly put Franzel on blast.

"Just received my invite; 3k for hotel so Nicole's reception and hotel stay can basically be comped. Glad I don't have to go. I hate cheap-ass weddings where the go-to song is Cotton Eyed Joe," Pierzina tweeted, alongside a photo of her invite next to an artfully placed Chanel bag:

 

How’s that for an RSVP.
In follow-up tweets, Pierzina explained what she meant by the reference to "3k", claiming guests were expected to pay that amount for their accommodation at the destination wedding, which will reportedly be held on the remote islands of Turks and Caicos, east of Cuba.

"The 3k is for a three-night stay. Airfare is extra," she tweeted. "Charging 3k to attend the wedding is a tacky way of getting your guests to foot the bill."

Fans of the show had a mixed response to Pierzina's very public RSVP.

"So she was nice enough to invite you after all and this is how you respond? I'm sorry but I think that's not classy AT ALL. Little disappointed, Janelle," wrote one follower.

"I'm screaming who pays 3k to go to a wedding … wait I would pay 3k to go to your wedding Janie," wrote US Bachelorette contestant Demi Burnett.

"I'm so disappointed in you. You lost a fan," wrote another person.

Look, I know you probably had no idea who either of these D-list American reality show contestants were before today. Neither did I. But admit it: Even if just for a second, you'll consider doing a Janelle Pierzina next time you receive an invite for an expensive destination wedding you really can't be arsed attending.

 

