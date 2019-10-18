Stars and stripes on show at RAAF Heritage Centre open day

ALL things American are at the forefront at the RAAF Amberley Aviation Heritage Centre Open Day on Sunday.

The World War II- era Bellman hangars will be open to the public to inspect, which were designed and built on the North American continent and used by the Royal Australian Air Force.

On display in the Vietnam-era entrance hangar will be an Iroquois UH-1H "Huey” gunship, in the adjoining hangar a restored Douglas C-47 Dakota, and a newly acquired 1937 Lockheed Electra, which assisted in the evacuation of Broome in World War II.

Further hangars will display the Douglas A-20G Boston bomber, which went into service in the Coral Sea, and a General Dynamics F111 strike reconnaissance jet which was used around Amberley in the '70s until the '90s.

There will be a display of classic American cars by the American Car Club, and "speed on wheels” by the Corvette Club, with the Ipswich RSL Band performing throughout the day.

Following this weekend's Open Day, the RAAF Amberley Aviation Heritage Centre is open every third Sunday of each month, between 9:00am and 3:00pm

Access is via the back gate located on Behms Rd off Old Toowoomba Rd.

All visitors over the age of 16 must provide photographic identification, and have their identification details recorded.