‘Staring down barrel’: Another Qld school about to run dry

In Australia 'we still haven't worked out' how to use 'extreme events to our advantage'

A regional primary school is "staring down the barrel" of having to truck water again as its creek continues to dry up, sparking calls for the state government to provide funding for a pipeline.

Clarke Creek State School, located about 190km northwest of Rockhampton, relies on the creek it sits next to for its non-potable supplies which it uses for toilets, showers and on the oval and gardens.

But with little rain recorded so far this year, and the region now enduring the dry season, the creek's water is expected to disappear later this year.

Drinking water however is not expected to run out because there are two dedicated rainwater tanks for the 18 students and staff.

P & C President Steve Hart, who has four children at the school, said the water woes could be alleviated if an 11km pipeline was built to the Isaac River.

"We're on restrictions now and we're coming into what is the dry spell," he said.

"We're staring down the barrel of trucking water pretty soon."

Clarke Creek's woes join those of Valkyrie State School's which completely ran out of water earlier this month.

The Sunday-Mail last weekend revealed the school has been leaning on local mining company Peabody to supplement its water supply amid concerns it would remain in "survival mode" unless a permanent solution was provided.

Water was last trucked to Clarke Creek in 2019.

It's understood the Education Department will visit Clarke Creek during the upcoming school holidays to try and find a deeper section of the creek to move the submersible into. The submersible helps pump water to the school.

Mr Hart said the P & C had spent "a lot of money to sure up the water supply" in the past, while borrowing water off local farmers was not a permanent solution.

But he said it was "just so much easier" for locals to help.

Mr Hart said it would be nice to be able to water the gardens and oval ahead of the school's 50th anniversary later this year.

Education Minister Grace Grace said the safety and wellbeing of students and staff was the highest priority for her department.

"I'm advised that the department has been working with the school's principal on water supply options for the school," she said.

"The school's rainwater tanks are to be topped up for drinking water and work starts on 28 June to install a new pump for groundwater to give the school a more reliable non-potable supply."

The Minister did not answer a question around whether funding would be provided to help Valkyrie State School at next week's budget.

Originally published as 'Staring down the barrel': Another Qld school about to run dry